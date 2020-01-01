home Buzzwords Podcast Faves 2019

Podcast Faves 2019

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
As we unveil our favorite podcasts of 2019, it is a good time to reflect on the act of listening.

When we are mindfully aware of our senses, we are rarely speaking. We are absorbing – listening, seeing, touching, tasting, smelling. Good radio ask that we listen.

Podcasts create a world co-created by the listener. The best programs bring the listener in via comments, Twitter, and old-fashioned, landline phone calls. The podcast is not an end to itself but part of a larger conversation.

That said, here are our favorite podcasts of 2019:

The Good Place

Future Tense

Off Track

Late Night Live (Australia)

Desert Oracle Radio

State of Nevada

Native America Calling

British History Podcast

Edge of Sports

Space Time with Stuart Gary

Afropop

Twitter Shoutout: @RadioNational, @stuartgary, @jones_ann, @EdgeofSports, @LNLonRN, @Desert_Oracle, @antonyjfunnell

