Photo: Ken Lund, Boardwalk

Wikipedia: Point Pelee National Park (/ˈpiːliː/; French: Parc national de la Pointe-Pelée) is a national park in Essex County in southwestern Ontario, Canada where it extends into Lake Erie. The word pelée is French for ‘bald’. Point Pelee consists of a peninsula of land, mainly of marsh and woodland habitats, that tapers to a sharp point as it extends into Lake Erie. Middle Island, also part of Point Pelee National Park, was acquired in 2000 and is just north of the Canada–United States border in Lake Erie. Point Pelee is the southernmost point of mainland Canada, and is located on a foundation of glacial sand, silt and gravel that bites into Lake Erie. This spit of land is slightly more than seven kilometres long by 4.5 kilometres (2.8 mi) wide at its northern base. Established in 1918, Point Pelee was the first national park in Canada to be established for conservation. It was designated as a Ramsar site on May 27, 1987.

2020

Point Pelee National Park is open on weekends, offering limited visitor access and basic services on Saturdays and Sundays 10am to sunset. Essential construction work will continue through to the end of June on the main park road. For the safety of our visitors, the park will be closed Monday to Friday. We thank visitors for their patience and understanding as Parks Canada works to enhance infrastructure and improve the overall visitor experience.

