Buzzwords

Pollinator = A pollinator is an animal that moves pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma of a flower

Also see: pollenizer, a plant that is a source of pollen for the pollination process

Pollinator Week is Mon, Jun 22 – Sun, Jun 28, 2020

pollinator.org

Embedded Tweets

It’s #PollinatorWeek! We’re seeing butterflies in our gardens. Have you noticed pollinators busy at work in your community? Learn more about pollinators: https://t.co/KeCziwnwCg NPS Photos / Michael Haynie pic.twitter.com/14uMstLJch — Explore Nature (@NatureNPS) June 22, 2020

Begidy racne rë’dx biny, ne rac za’k de nax // Butterflies help to pollinate crops // Las mariposas también ayudan a polinizar las flores. #UsaTuVoz pic.twitter.com/AHMpC672UR — Moisés García Guzmán (@BnZunni) September 20, 2019

Las abejas y otros #polinizadores como los murciélagos, aves y mariposas, contribuyen a salvaguardar la #biodiversidad de los ecosistemas forestales y mantienen el equilibrio. https://t.co/xRqJUjWBnX. 🐝🐦🦇🦋 pic.twitter.com/ALOqC70bXN — SEMARNAT México (@SEMARNAT_mx) July 17, 2018

Wikipedia

Pollinator

Planeta.com