Pollinator = A pollinator is an animal that moves pollen from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma of a flower
Also see: pollenizer, a plant that is a source of pollen for the pollination process
Pollinator Week is Mon, Jun 22 – Sun, Jun 28, 2020
pollinator.org
It’s #PollinatorWeek! We’re seeing butterflies in our gardens. Have you noticed pollinators busy at work in your community? Learn more about pollinators: https://t.co/KeCziwnwCg
NPS Photos / Michael Haynie pic.twitter.com/14uMstLJch
— Explore Nature (@NatureNPS) June 22, 2020
Begidy racne rë’dx biny, ne rac za’k de nax // Butterflies help to pollinate crops // Las mariposas también ayudan a polinizar las flores. #UsaTuVoz pic.twitter.com/AHMpC672UR
— Moisés García Guzmán (@BnZunni) September 20, 2019
Las abejas y otros #polinizadores como los murciélagos, aves y mariposas, contribuyen a salvaguardar la #biodiversidad de los ecosistemas forestales y mantienen el equilibrio. https://t.co/xRqJUjWBnX. 🐝🐦🦇🦋 pic.twitter.com/ALOqC70bXN
— SEMARNAT México (@SEMARNAT_mx) July 17, 2018
Pollinator
