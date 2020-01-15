home Australia, Wildlife Potoroo

Potoroo

By Ron Mader   Posted in Australia Wildlife
Posted on
Artwork: Biodiversity Heritage Library, Mammals of Australia, Taylor and Francis

Wikipedia: Potoroo is a common name for species of Potorous, a genus of smaller marsupials. They are allied to the Macropodiformes, the suborder of kangaroo, wallaby, and other rat-kangaroo genera. All three extant species are threatened by ecological changes since the English colonisation of Australia, especially the long-footed Potorous longipes (Endangered) and P. gilbertii (Critically Endangered). The broad-faced P. platyops disappeared after its first description in the nineteenth century. The main threats are predation by introduced species (especially foxes) and habitat loss.

Embedded Tweets

2020 Bushfires
More than 40 percent of the Victorian habitats of the sooty owl, diamond python, long-footed potoroo, long-nosed bandicoot and brush-tailed rock-wallaby have already been wiped out. – Leaked report lays bare environmental devastation of Victorian fires – The Age

Artwork
n426_w1150

Elsewhere on the Web
https://animaldiversity.org/site/accounts/classification/Potorous.html

Wikipedia
Potoroo

Planeta

Wild Australia #wildoz

Bushfires in Australia (2020)

Australia

Biodiversity Heritage Library

Mammals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.