Wikipedia: Potoroo is a common name for species of Potorous, a genus of smaller marsupials. They are allied to the Macropodiformes, the suborder of kangaroo, wallaby, and other rat-kangaroo genera. All three extant species are threatened by ecological changes since the English colonisation of Australia, especially the long-footed Potorous longipes (Endangered) and P. gilbertii (Critically Endangered). The broad-faced P. platyops disappeared after its first description in the nineteenth century. The main threats are predation by introduced species (especially foxes) and habitat loss.

One of Australia’s lesser known marsupials – the potoroo! They are much smaller relatives of kangaroos that primarily eat fungi pic.twitter.com/C76DYieZH1 — David Hamilton (@davidghamilton1) January 13, 2020

More than 40 percent of the Victorian habitats of the sooty owl, diamond python, long-footed potoroo, long-nosed bandicoot and brush-tailed rock-wallaby have already been wiped out. – Leaked report lays bare environmental devastation of Victorian fires – The Age

