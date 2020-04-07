home Buzzwords Poverty Porn

Poverty Porn

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
poverty porn = intimate depiction of poverty seen as being for the entertainment of an audience which is wealthy by comparison and therefore as being exploitative.

“Poverty porn” doesn’t raise awareness—it stigmatizes people who deserve better @AWutich

Any egregious examples of ‘poverty porn’ in tourism? = Cualquier ejemplos atroces de ‘porno pobreza “en el turismo?

