Poverty Alleviation and Tourism

Poverty alleviation starts with creation of employment.

A few words about language. We prefer the term poverty alleviation tourism over ‘Pro Poor Tourism,’ a clumsy term with noble sentiments. From the name it is unclear whether this tourism exploits the poor or works toward the alleviation of poverty.

Also, watch your language and avoid poverty porn — the intimate depiction of poverty in film, television, etc., seen as being for the entertainment of an audience which is wealthy by comparison and therefore as being exploitative.

Questions

Do development agencies track the effectiveness of job creation?

What are specific examples of tourism used to create jobs and to what degree does this alleviate poverty?

What use is aid where corruption is rife?

Recommended Listening

Working showers improve health in poor communities – Housing for Health improves houses and living environments for people in poorer communities.

Eradicating poverty: if it’s possible, what’s stopping us? – if it’s possible to end poverty, what’s stopping us? Do we lack the moral fortitude for it or are we hamstrung by the enormity of the problem? What do human rights demand of us? That’s the question asked by eminent political philosopher Professor Thomas Pogge.

Ending Poverty – Influential political philosopher Thomas Pogge argues for a new global institutional commitment to the swift and complete eradication of severe poverty.

Peter Singer: Great moral issues for the 21st century – Philosopher Peter Singer considers three great moral issues of the 21st century.

