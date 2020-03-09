home New Zealand, Wildlife Predator Free

New Zealand (Aotearoa)  – The government has launched its strategy aimed at making the country predator free by 2050.

One step closer to Predator Free 2050
Government outlines plan to make New Zealand predator free by 2050
A conservation summit on Predator Free NZ 2050
Predator Free NZ – ambitious and under-funded
The worst place on Earth to be a predatory mammal – CNN
New Zealand’s War on Rats Could Change the World – The Atlantic

predatorfreenz.org – @PredatorFreeNZ

Department of Conservation New Zealand

New Zealand’s Roadmap for Conservation and Environment Science

New Zealand’s Biodiversity Action Plan

