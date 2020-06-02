home Buzzwords Racism

Racism

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Poster

Racism = prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior

Quotes
Racism is a bitter weed grown in the dirt of ignorance and indifference. But who watered the weeds with intolerance? Who heaped misinformation like manure onto the weeds ensuring they would spread?

Trevor Noah
What aspects of South African culture does Trevor wish he could bring to America?

Planeta.com

People

Behavior

Justice

Slavery

Protests

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.