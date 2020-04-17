home Buzzwords Radical Localism

Radical Localism

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Radical localism = becoming more aware of the 5- to 10-block radius around where one lives, taking greater notice of those nearby smaller businesses and how they’re hurting (minute 10)

Radical localism will drive the immediate future of travel


Bingo
Airlines – Analog – Back of the House – Borders – Brand – Cancellation Policy – Cheap – Coordination – Coronavirus – Cruising – Customer Service – Digital – Digital Passport – Disruption – DIY – Domestic Travel – Early – Empathy – Essential – Essential Travel – Front of the House – Group – Hospitality – Hotels – Humans – Infrastructure – International Travel – Leisure – Local – Local Travel – Loyalty – Methodology – Normal – Online Booking – OTAs – Package Holiday – Pandemic – Phase – Price – Radical Localism – Responsibility – Safety – Travel Agents – Uncertainty – Unprecedented – Vacation Rentals – Vaccine – Virus

It Is April, 2025: What Would Your Letter About the Last 5 Years of Travel Say?

Planeta

Local Travel

Local

Coronavirus

Skift

Buzzword Bingo 2020

