Radio Links

Poster
Links to radio presented in somewhat random fashion:
@joshshepperd
@RadioTaskForce
@LondonSounds
@alerprensa
@YuuyumRadio
@RadioNational
@DelValleRadio
@radioadelaide
@wearehpr
@KNPRnews
@BBC
@99piorg
@2CC
@HashtagRadio
@radiorethink
Radio Discussions
radiodiscussions.com
Forum
Radio Rethink
radiorethink.com – @radiorethink – Facebook
Apps – Airpocket
http://www.radiorethink.com/index.cfm/fuseaction/rr.page/pageID
KVNV
KVNV – Wikipedia
https://knpr.org/discover-music
Headlines
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-03-25/saying-goodbye-to-radio-australia-after-37-years/8240296
http://www.chicagotribune.com/bluesky/technology/ct-fcc-fm-radio-smartphone-wp-bsi-20170219-story.html
http://www.niemanlab.org/2016/04/left-on-the-dial-with-young-people-trading-amfm-for-streaming-will-radio-find-a-home-in-your-next-car – @NiemanLab
https://boingboing.net/2016/04/11/radiooooo-pick-a-country-pic.html
Elsewhere on the Web
radiooooo.com
publicradiofan.com
bienalderadio.gob.mx
radioworld.com
radiotoday.com.au
shortwaveradio.ch
radiosurvivor.com
Radio Drama
archive.org
Apps
http://streema.com simple radio
http://www.radioapp.com.au
Radio Free Europe
Elsewhere on the Web
https://player.radio.com/listen/station/cbs-sports-radio-1140
Twitter Moment
Radio
Embedded Tweets
I organize a preservation project for the Library of Congress. Best way to save endangered recordings? Find ways to put the content to work.
— Josh Shepperd (@joshshepperd) June 17, 2017
Buzzwords
Apps – Broadcast – Communication – Livestreaming – Network – Playlist – Podcast – Program – Public Radio – Radio – Series – Station – Station Identification – Streaming – Tower
Planeta.com