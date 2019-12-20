Radish Night 2019

Poster

Oaxaca City, Mexico – 2019 is the 122nd iteration of the annual Noche de Rábanos, aka Radish Night, which takes place on Sunday, December 23 in the downtown zócalo. One of the most impressive community celebrations in the world, it is a favorite of locals and visitors. Consider the pageantry a mashup of agriculture and folk art.

Hashtag: #NocheDeRábanos

Videos

Questions = Preguntas

How many artisans participated in this year’s Noche de Rábanos? = Cuantos artesanos participaron en la Noche de Rábanos de este año?

How many visitors attended this year’s Noche de Rábanos? = ¿Cuántos visitantes asistieron a la Noche de Rábanos de este año?

What is the name of the artisan who created the nativity scene in this year’s poster? = ¿Cuál es el nombre del artesano que creó este nacimiento visto en el cartel?

Are there remote viewing parties? = ¿Hay fiestas de observación remota (viewing parties)?

What events can we look forward to in 2020? = ¿Qué eventos podemos esperar en 2020?

Who to follow on Twitter? @cortv,

@MunicipioOaxaca

@JuanCRiveraC

@SECTUR_GobOax

@TurismoOaxaca_

About the event

La Noche de Rábanos (Radish Night) is celebrated on December 23rd and for more than a century has been a focal point of Christmas celebrations in Oaxaca. True to its name, the Radish Night festival lasts only a few hours as vegetables have a limited lifespan as folk art.

For those of us unable to experience the event in person, photos and videos are the next best thing.

Buzzwords

Artesanos (Artisans) – Artista (Artist) – Chocolate – Cosecha (Harvest) – Cultura (Culture) – Danzante (Dancer) – Familia (Family) – Fiesta – Fila – Infantil – Kiosko – Nacimiento (Nativity Scene) – Noche (night) – Rábanos (Radishes) – Recorrido – Stands – Totomoxtle – Tradicional – Trueque (Exchange) – Visitantes (Visitors) – Zócalo

CORTV

The Oaxacan Corporation of Radio and Television (CORTV) is a public non-profit means of communication that fosters the socio-cultural wealth of the state of Oaxaca and provides space for all voices in an orderly and objective manner, maintaining plurality, truthfulness and quality in its contents. In addition, it defends and disseminates freedom of expression, public policies, and social campaigns that promote the integral development of society.

Embedded Tweets

Te invitamos a vivir las Fiestas Decembrinas en #Oaxaca, Tierra de Sueños Cultivados. ¡Participa en la Noche de Rábanos! Consulta las bases en el siguiente enlace: https://t.co/64fxdssIy5. #UnBuenGobiernoParaTodos pic.twitter.com/Md2Iy0I4fK — Oaxaca de Juárez (@MunicipioOaxaca) December 6, 2019

#Oaxaca es semillero de costumbres y tradiciones; este día previo a la tradicional #NocheDeRábanos, con la participación de 60 hortelanos, se realiza en los viveros de El Tequio, la cosecha de tubérculos que serán utilizados por los artesanos para crear sus espectaculares obras. pic.twitter.com/h4Ahoigdt7 — Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos (@JuanCRiveraC) December 19, 2019

En representación del Srio. @JuanCRiveraC, la Directora de Comercialización Turística, Adriana Vargas Vez, asistió a la cosecha anual de tubérculos previo a la tradicional #NocheDeRábanos, una festividad que exhibe el talento de las y los artesanos oaxaqueños.#OaxacaLoTieneTodo pic.twitter.com/VU98f29DcW — SECTUR Oaxaca (@SECTUR_GobOax) December 19, 2019

#OaxacaTierraDeSueñosCultivados

En el marco de las Fiestas Decembrinas, se llevó a cabo la cosecha de 17 toneladas tubérculos, materia prima que artesanos modelarán para la Noche de Rábanos, donde el @MunicipioOaxaca con una bolsa de $400,000.00 premiará a los participantes. pic.twitter.com/oyMvQ9Dkw9 — Cultura y Turismo Municipal de Oaxaca (@TurismoOaxaca_) December 19, 2019

En #Oaxaca se comienzan a instalar los stands para la colocación de los rábanos que se exhibirán la noche del 23 de diciembre. #NocheDeRabanos @GobOax @SECTUR_GobOax pic.twitter.com/hfy7D5HX7N — Fernando Cruz López (@visionpolitica7) December 20, 2019

