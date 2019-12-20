home 2019, Mexico Radish Night 2019

Poster

Oaxaca City, Mexico – 2019 is the 122nd iteration of the annual Noche de Rábanos, aka Radish Night, which takes place on Sunday, December 23 in the downtown zócalo. One of the most impressive community celebrations in the world, it is a favorite of locals and visitors. Consider the pageantry a mashup of agriculture and folk art.

Hashtag: #NocheDeRábanos

Videos
Questions = Preguntas

  • How many artisans participated in this year’s Noche de Rábanos? = Cuantos artesanos participaron en la Noche de Rábanos de este año?
  • How many visitors attended this year’s Noche de Rábanos? = ¿Cuántos visitantes asistieron a la Noche de Rábanos de este año?
  • What is the name of the artisan who created the nativity scene in this year’s poster? = ¿Cuál es el nombre del artesano que creó este nacimiento visto en el cartel?
  • Are there remote viewing parties? = ¿Hay fiestas de observación remota (viewing parties)?
  • What events can we look forward to in 2020? = ¿Qué eventos podemos esperar en 2020?

About the event
La Noche de Rábanos (Radish Night) is celebrated on December 23rd and for more than a century has been a focal point of Christmas celebrations in Oaxaca. True to its name, the Radish Night festival lasts only a few hours as vegetables have a limited lifespan as folk art.

For those of us unable to experience the event in person, photos and videos are the next best thing.

Buzzwords
Artesanos (Artisans) – Artista (Artist) – Chocolate – Cosecha (Harvest) – Cultura (Culture) – Danzante (Dancer) – Familia (Family) – Fiesta – Fila – Infantil – Kiosko – Nacimiento (Nativity Scene) – Noche (night) – Rábanos (Radishes) – Recorrido – Stands – Totomoxtle – Tradicional – Trueque (Exchange) – Visitantes (Visitors) – Zócalo

CORTV
The Oaxacan Corporation of Radio and Television (CORTV) is a public non-profit means of communication that fosters the socio-cultural wealth of the state of Oaxaca and provides space for all voices in an orderly and objective manner, maintaining plurality, truthfulness and quality in its contents. In addition, it defends and disseminates freedom of expression, public policies, and social campaigns that promote the integral development of society.

