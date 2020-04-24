Wikipedia: Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts 29–30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon, according to numerous biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.

Tens of millions across the Muslim world fast from dawn to dusk and strive to be more pious and charitable during the month, which ends with the Eid holiday. Iftar is the evening meal where people break their fast.

The pre-dawn meal is called Suhoor or Sehri.

Common greetings during Ramadan include Ramadan mubarak and Ramadan kareem.

Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem: Meaning behind the greetings explained as Ramadan 2020 begins

Breaking fast in Ramadan

For Muslims all over the world, Ramadan is a month of fasting between sun up and sun down. There are rituals in Ramadan surrounding food, family and community. RN’s First Bite is welcomed into the Edwars’ home, a West Sumatran family.

Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr

