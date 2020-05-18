Kudos to the US National Parks Service for compiling an illustrative and informative guide – nps.gov/media/photo/gallery.htm?pg=4913675&id=CF41B3F2-A93D-4F38-A482-CD02DD7488BD – to responsible travel – aka recreate responsibly – in the parks and protected areas. Graphics related to COVID-19 response and social distancing are available for use on webpages, social media, and physical locations to promote best practices for health and safety. Hashtag: #RecreateResponsibly

Embedded Tweets

#RecreateResponsibly Find more graphics related to NPS COVID-19 response and social distancing at https://t.co/5jDDAZwIdp pic.twitter.com/kCb9a8JYH6 — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) May 18, 2020

Wind gusts are 20+ mph, creating 1 1/2-foot waves. If you’re going to bring a pool toy to the lake, tie it down to the beach, so it doesn’t fly away. #nvwx #recreateresponsibly #safeboatingweek pic.twitter.com/J8T4pzh5w0 — Lake Mead (@lakemeadnps) May 17, 2020

If a park or trail is crowded, pick a different spot so that it's easier for you to physically distance. We have loads of beautiful outdoor spaces across El Paso County, so let's spread out! #RecreateResponsibly pic.twitter.com/kZ47E5qAf5 — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) May 15, 2020

