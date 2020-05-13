May 17 is International Recycling Day.

Special kudos to Rio Muchacho in Ecuador and the town of Teotitlán del Valle, Mexico for showing in practice how recycling and reusing are part of daily life. To those who would ask, ‘Does it matter if I toss trash in the recyclables bin?’ the answer is ‘yes.’

We are fans of successful recycling programs in travel and tourism. Recycling at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas a few years ago equaled the weight of 4.5 Boeing 747s. Other examples, please!

Spanish: Día Mundial del Reciclaje

Feliz día mundial del #reciclaje Concíenciate, es una labor de todos pic.twitter.com/Y5mgsPB5h8 — Ministerio de Agricultura, Pesca y Alimentación (@mapagob) May 17, 2016

Día Mundial del Reciclaje – Primero debes REDUCIR (el consumo de bolsas y botellas de plástico, de papel, etc.), luego debes REUTILIZAR (los envases de vidrio, el papel, las cajas, la ropa) y finalmente RECICLAR pic.twitter.com/qnMpNjZfTr — Alejandro Luy (@AlejandroLuy) May 17, 2018

