home Headlines May 17 is International Recycling Day

May 17 is International Recycling Day

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Headlines
Posted on
Roofdog

May 17 is International Recycling Day.

Special kudos to Rio Muchacho in Ecuador and the town of Teotitlán del Valle, Mexico for showing in practice how recycling and reusing are part of daily life. To those who would ask, ‘Does it matter if I toss trash in the recyclables bin?’ the answer is ‘yes.’

We are fans of successful recycling programs in travel and tourism. Recycling at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas a few years ago equaled the weight of 4.5 Boeing 747s. Other examples, please!

Request: Please translate in other languages:
Spanish: Día Mundial del Reciclaje

Photos
Recycling at McCarran Airport

Key Links
reciclame.info/calendario-medioambiental/dia-mundial-del-reciclaje/

Embedded Tweets

Planeta.com

Recycling

Recycling Links

Upcycling

Wish Cycling

Living Green Super Recycling Day 2020

05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.