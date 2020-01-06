Photo: Ron Mader, Visitors Center

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

History: In 1990 Congress designated Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as Nevada’s first National Conservation Area (the seventh to be designated nationally). Today the nearly 200,000 acre Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System, and protected as a National Conservation Area.

Key Links

redrockcanyonlv.org – Facebook

Red Rock Canyon – BLM

2018 Fee Increase

Google Maps



Twitter

@blmnv

@RedRockAudubon

@TravelNevada

@SaveRedRock

@RedRockCynLV

@FriendsRedRock

@friendsofnvwild

@ClarkCountyNV

Nearby: Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road

Facebook

@CactusJoes

Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants

Stay on the Boardwalk

Too many people ignore the warning signs and damage the fragile riparian ecosystem at Red Spring by leaving the boardwalk to tromp around in the grass. Please respect nature and stay on designated trails!

We see a lot of people ignoring these signs and damaging the fragile riparian ecosystem at Red Spring by leaving the boardwalk to tromp around in the grass. Please respect nature and stay on designated trails! #FORRC #conservation #preservation pic.twitter.com/UxGwz49jrV — FriendsRedRock (@FriendsRedRock) January 7, 2020

2019

Headlines

For the love of Red Rock – Las Vegas Weekly

Popular and Busy Red Rock Canyon Needs a Paved Trail Along State Route 159 For Safety Purposes — Now – Alan Snel/LV Sports Biz

Hiking and heat dangers at Red Rock Canyon

https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-las-vegas/red-rock-canyon-entrance-fees-to-increase-next-month/

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/sep/07/judge-allows-save-red-rock-group-lawsuit-county

https://knpr.org/dc-blog/red-rock-punt

http://www.reviewjournal.com/news/politics-and-government/clark-county/controversial-plan-near-red-rock-canyon-gets-clark-county

https://lasvegassun.com/news/2017/feb/20/save-red-rock-clark-county-commission

http://www.ktnv.com/news/county-commission-set-to-vote-on-controversial-red-rock-development

http://nevadaforward.com/2017/02/09/save-red-rock-clark-county-face-off-court

http://www.timetoclimb.com/climbing/the-black-corridor-sport-climbing-in-red-rock

Failing water well, rotten boardwalk are Red Rock Canyon headaches – @RefriedBrean

Proposed work at Red Rock includes new scenic loop escape route – @RefriedBrean

Hikers stumble onto dinosaur prints at Red Rock Canyon

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-red-rock-final

Birding

http://redrockaudubon.com – http://redrockaudubon.com/where-to-bird – @RedRockAudubon

https://www.facebook.com/RRASMAIN

Hikes

Bird and Hike Red Rocks Hikes

http://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/events/moenkopi-hike

Stargazing

http://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/news/stargazing-at-red-rock-canyon-2

Photos



Flickr

Red Rock Canyon – Ron Mader

The area, named for its vivid, “rusted” red sandstone outcrops, offers visitors nearly 200,000 acres in which to experience unique sandstone escarpments, thickets of Joshua trees, beautiful desert flowers, the beloved desert tortoise, and evidence left by native peoples, such as roasting pits, petroglyphs, and pictographs. About a million people visit this stunning Nevada landscape each year to enjoy the 13-mile scenic drive; more than 30 miles of trails; excellent rock climbing, biking, and equestrian opportunities; and a vibrant visitor center. – BLM

Embedded Tweets

The sun came out this afternoon, shining on the wet desert crust. Soak it up, little wildflower seeds, and we’ll see you in the spring! pic.twitter.com/DhLt4vOBRy — Red Rock Canyon LV (@RedRockCynLV) November 29, 2018

Red Rock NCA pic.twitter.com/ZDNmKCsF4D — Kurt Kuznicki (@nevada_hiker) November 30, 2014

Red Rock Canyon NCA is extraordinary. 2.7 million people visited last year & were greeted by some of BLM's finest park rangers. #BLMproud pic.twitter.com/ZlHk8BEQUq — Neil Kornze (@DirectorKornze) December 8, 2016

Art opening reception tomorrow 3-5PM @RRCIAOfficial pic.twitter.com/Cjr7HDmKy1 — Bureau of Land Management- Nevada (@blmnv) August 7, 2015

Wikipedia

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Nevada State Route 160

Planeta.com