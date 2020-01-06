Photo: Ron Mader, Visitors Center
Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.
History: In 1990 Congress designated Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as Nevada’s first National Conservation Area (the seventh to be designated nationally). Today the nearly 200,000 acre Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System, and protected as a National Conservation Area.
Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants
Stay on the Boardwalk
Too many people ignore the warning signs and damage the fragile riparian ecosystem at Red Spring by leaving the boardwalk to tromp around in the grass. Please respect nature and stay on designated trails!
