Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

By Ron Mader   Posted in Nature Parks USA
Photo: Ron Mader, Visitors Center

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Las Vegas.

History: In 1990 Congress designated Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area as Nevada’s first National Conservation Area (the seventh to be designated nationally). Today the nearly 200,000 acre Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System, and protected as a National Conservation Area.

redrockcanyonlv.org
Red Rock Canyon – BLM
2018 Fee Increase

Nearby: Cactus Joe’s Las Vegas Nursery, 12740 Blue Diamond Road
Owner of beloved Cactus Joe’s nursery found a permanent home amid the desert plants

Stay on the Boardwalk
Too many people ignore the warning signs and damage the fragile riparian ecosystem at Red Spring by leaving the boardwalk to tromp around in the grass. Please respect nature and stay on designated trails!

2019

Red Rock Canyon 2019

For the love of Red Rock – Las Vegas Weekly
Popular and Busy Red Rock Canyon Needs a Paved Trail Along State Route 159 For Safety Purposes — Now – Alan Snel/LV Sports Biz
Hiking and heat dangers at Red Rock Canyon
Failing water well, rotten boardwalk are Red Rock Canyon headaches@RefriedBrean
Proposed work at Red Rock includes new scenic loop escape route@RefriedBrean
Hikers stumble onto dinosaur prints at Red Rock Canyon
http://redrockaudubon.com
http://redrockaudubon.com/where-to-bird
https://www.facebook.com/RRASMAIN

Bird and Hike Red Rocks Hikes
http://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/events/moenkopi-hike

http://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/news/stargazing-at-red-rock-canyon-2

Red rock canyon 08.2017

Red Rock Canyon – Ron Mader

The area, named for its vivid, “rusted” red sandstone outcrops, offers visitors nearly 200,000 acres in which to experience unique sandstone escarpments, thickets of Joshua trees, beautiful desert flowers, the beloved desert tortoise, and evidence left by native peoples, such as roasting pits, petroglyphs, and pictographs. About a million people visit this stunning Nevada landscape each year to enjoy the 13-mile scenic drive; more than 30 miles of trails; excellent rock climbing, biking, and equestrian opportunities; and a vibrant visitor center. – BLM

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Nevada State Route 160

