Verbs

Refinish = to apply a new finish to (a surface or object)

Elsewhere on the Web

https://www.homedepot.com/c/ah/how-to-refinish-furniture/9ba683603be9fa5395fab90140efad1a

https://www.lowes.com/n/how-to/refinish-wood-furniture

https://www.diynetwork.com/how-to/skills-and-know-how/painting/how-to-refinish-wood-furniture

Planeta