New video in Spanish focused on Latin American protected areas and an upcoming celebration in October 2020: Celebrar a las Áreas Protegidas para la equidad hosted by “Red de Jóvenes Líderes en Áreas Protegidas y Conservadas de América Latina y el Caribe” (RELLAC-Joven)

https://youtu.be/sdcghyPJoAU

La alianza de la Red de Jóvenes Líderes en Áreas Protegidas y Conservadas de América Latina y el Caribe (RELLAC-JOVEN) y la iniciativa “Celebración de las Áreas Protegidas LAC”; se consolida, a través de espacios de reflexión y articulación.

Panelistas:

Claudio Maretti (Conservación Colaborativa ,Coordinador general III CAPLAC),

Allan Valverde (Director ELAP – UCI),

Ana Julia Gómez (Red de Mujeres en Conservación LAC / Celebración AP LAC),

Brenda Danielle Luna (RELLAC-J).

Facilitadores: Adriel Magnetti y Natália Silvério (RELLAC-J)

