home 2020, Video Celebrar a las Áreas Protegidas Para la Equidad

Celebrar a las Áreas Protegidas Para la Equidad

By Guest Contributor   Posted in 2020 Video
Posted on
New video in Spanish focused on Latin American protected areas and an upcoming celebration in October 2020: Celebrar a las Áreas Protegidas para la equidad  hosted by “Red de Jóvenes Líderes en Áreas Protegidas y Conservadas de América Latina y el Caribe” (RELLAC-Joven)
https://youtu.be/sdcghyPJoAU

La alianza de la Red de Jóvenes Líderes en Áreas Protegidas y Conservadas de América Latina y el Caribe (RELLAC-JOVEN) y la iniciativa “Celebración de las Áreas Protegidas LAC”; se consolida, a través de espacios de reflexión y articulación.

Panelistas:
Claudio Maretti (Conservación Colaborativa ,Coordinador general III CAPLAC),
Allan Valverde (Director ELAP – UCI),
Ana Julia Gómez (Red de Mujeres en Conservación LAC / Celebración AP LAC),
Brenda Danielle Luna (RELLAC-J).

Facilitadores: Adriel Magnetti y Natália Silvério (RELLAC-J)

