home Buzzwords Resonance

Resonance

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Photo

Resonance = the quality in a sound of being deep, full, and reverberating

Elsewhere on the Web
Launched in December 2015, Resonance Extra is a 24/7 digital broadcasting platform dedicated to global music, sound art and radio art based at Resonance, London’s community radio station for the arts. Resonance Extra broadcasts online via its website, TuneIn and Radioplayer and on DAB+ Digital Radio to a footprint of around 4.1 million people in Brighton & Hove, central Bristol, Cambridge, Greater London and Norwich.

Planeta

Soundscape

Sunrise

Listening Links

Livestreaming and archived video

If the planet could talk, would you listen?

05 • May • Mayo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.