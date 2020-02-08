World Responsible Tourism Day is celebrated the last day of the World Travel Market in London.

– Responsible Tourism Awards

– Responsible Tourism Awards

Planeta

Planeta.com is highlighting lessons learned and coverage from related events earlier this year. On Responsible Tourism Day, we invite allies and friends from around the world to join the online conversation in February – Responsible Travel Week 2020. Planeta.com issues a challenge to make the most of Responsible Tourism Day by showing examples of responsible travel on the social web.

Social Web Challenges

Tweet and retweet about Responsible Tourism Day

Create a Responsible Travel Moment on Twitter

Join the RT Networking Group on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/groups/rtnetworking

