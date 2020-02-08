home Responsible, Travel Responsible Tourism Day

Responsible Tourism Day

By Ron Mader   Posted in Responsible Travel
Posted on
World Responsible Tourism Day is celebrated the last day of the World Travel Market in London.

Key Links
responsibletourism.wtm.com

Questions to kick off discussion

Planeta
Planeta.com is highlighting lessons learned and coverage from related events earlier this year. On Responsible Tourism Day, we invite allies and friends from around the world to join the online conversation in February – Responsible Travel Week 2020. Planeta.com issues a challenge to make the most of Responsible Tourism Day by showing examples of responsible travel on the social web.

Social Web Challenges

Previous Events

Responsible Tourism Day 2019

Responsible Tourism Day 2018

Responsible Tourism Day 2017

Planeta.com

What is responsible travel?

Reflections on Awards

World Travel Market

Responsible Travel Week

11 • November • Noviembre

