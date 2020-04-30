home 2020 Reveil 2020

Listen to the earth! Soundcamp is a series of outdoors listening events on Dawn Chorus Day, linked by the Reveil 24 hr broadcast of live daybreak sounds. This weekend the Reveil 24 broadcast tracks sunrise West from 5AM UTC+1 on Saturday May 2 to 6AM Sunday, May 3.

Hashtags: #Reveil2020, #ListenToTheEarth

The Reveil schedule will bring together microphones from open windows, rooftops, gardens, forests, underwater and electromagnetic sites. The broadcast works with the Locus Sonus network to share sounds, ecologies and atmospheres as part of an emerging Acoustic Commons.

This 24+ hour transmission loops the earth at sunrise, traveling on live environmental sounds shared over the internet.

Reveil is assembled in a temporary radio studio at Stave Hill Ecological Park in London. Streams are hosted on the Locus Sonus soundmap. Reveil’s primary mountpoint is provided by Wave Farm in Acra, New York. Our UK broadcast partner is Resonance Extra.

Reveil acts as a hub for a growing network of live ecological sound artists, activists, technologists, DIY broadcasters and researchers. Over seven years, Reveil has brought together practitioners in the fields of ecological and transmission arts, as well as terrestrial and marine bio- and ecoacoustics.

For information on how to contribute a stream to the Reveil broadcast, please check out the streaming recipes

