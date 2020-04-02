home 2020, Biodiversity, Roofdog How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?

How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020 Biodiversity Roofdog
Posted on
Roofdog

A request for the organizers of the 15th Biodiversity COP:

Please show us communication strategies where remote participants can engage – listen, learn, and share relevant info.

Translating: How can remote allies, friends, journalists, and others participate in #COP15?
Spanish: ¿Cómo pueden los aliados, amigos, periodistas, y otras personas participar en forma lejana (remote participation) #COP15?

@RioPavilion @IUCN @IUCN_CEC @CBDNews

CBD COP15
Kunming, China is scheduled to host the 15th Biodiversity COP in October 2020 with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.” Given the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic, these plans may change. Hashtags: #COP15, #Biodiversity2020

15th Biodiversity COP (2020)

COP15 Wish List
How should we evaluate the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties? Here is our wish list for the event:

1) We’d like to learn about biodiversity
2) We’d like this event to be a window into the CBD and partners
3) We’d like this event to be fully engaged via the social web

4) We’d like this event to engage locals in China and teach visitors about China
5) We’d like this event to be a catalyst for satellite events and viewing parties
6) We’d like this event to be particularly friendly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities
7) We’d like this event to serve as an example of responsible travel embedded in conservation events
8) We’d like this event to serve as an example of Open Access, Open Education and Open Journalism

Requests
Photos of information tables and signage at this event
Allow questions from remote participants at events and press conferences
Technical requests: Twitter list of partners, participants, superfans
https://twitter.com/UNBiodiversity/lists

Planeta.com

Biodiversity 2020

Ecological Civilization

Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 

#SciComm

Roofdog

Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.