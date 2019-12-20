Planeta.com explores the buzzwords, love them and hate them. Preferably, put them into context and translate them into Spanish (and other languages on request).

Visually, this is the solution I came up with this is to put the weasel words as questions in the thought bubbles of a dog standing on a roof. Why? Why not. We love dogs and this photo of a dog guarding a roof in Teotitlán del Valle, was taken during one of our public walks with the weavers.

All of the Roofdog posters and the Slideshare presentation use the Creative Commons attribution-share alike license, so feel free to print, download, embed, remix and share.

Seeking editors to translate in other languages.

Examples

Where would you like to begin watching? = ¿Dónde te gustaría empezar a mirar?

Background

Living in Mexico City and later Oaxaca City and working online (1997-2013), I experienced a disconnect every few months when something new appeared online that had little relevance to my immediate surroundings and conversations. So many of these buzzwords, aspiring WOTY candidates, either delighted or annoyed me. This is how we learn through delight or annoyance.

I’m not the only one challenged to ask questions, feeling foolish for not articulating a new idea quite right. We co-exist in separate silos.

Too many questions go unasked which leads to a lot of misunderstanding. We talk around topics instead of asking simple, direct questions. Or we limit our feedback to ‘people like ourselves’ and accommodate the echo chamber.

Has tourism had its day? = ¿El turismo ha tenido su día? #roofdog Reading the latest from @freyahd https://t.co/O2NUoErDKs pic.twitter.com/FrwGqVdcN0 — Ron Mader (@ronmader) August 30, 2019

What was this place before? = ¿Qué era este lugar antes?

