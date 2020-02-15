Bike Share in Las Vegas

The BCycle / RTC Bike Share – rtcbikeshare.bcycle.com – is our go-to, slow adventure in one of the world’s most storied cities. Happening now in downtown Las Vegas is the next big thing – micromobility via bike share. Hashtag: #RTCBikeShare

Key Links

rtcbikeshare.bcycle.com

Account

Map

Pricing

Bike Share

@RTCSNV

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about downtown Las Vegas?

What is your experience with bike share?

Would anyone be interested in a meetup?

Third Year Anniversary

bikeshare.rtcsnv.com/celebrating-3-years

You simply can't miss this exciting opportunity to purchase a 3-day pass for $3! Purchase your pass at any #RTCBikeShare station and enjoy exploring Downtown Las Vegas! 🚴#rtcsnv #bikeshare #bikesharingiscaring #dtlv #downtownlasvegas pic.twitter.com/2EJs07UsAE — Matt Chavez (@TheBoy505) October 5, 2019

How it works

Purchase a membership online or be a guest at any station.

Choose a bike from any station.

Grab your bike from the dock and go.

Park your bike at any station. Insert your bike into the dock and listen for the three beeps. Double check the bike is locked.

Memberships are available via rtcbikeshare.bcycle.com

Download the BCycle app in the App Store and Google Play.

@bcycle

Customer Service Hours: 7am-10pm, 844-641-7823

Essay

Bike sharing is fun, more fun than I was expecting and I was expecting fun – a slow adventure type of fun. These bikes are not for racing, but they do make getting through the heat a veritable breeze.

Officials say that ‘bike sharing makes it economical and convenient to use bikes for trips that are too far to walk but too short to drive.’ The marketing campaign says ‘put the fun between your legs.’ Vegas, you’re always keeping yourself top of mind.

RTC Bike Share is available 24/7. As an downtown outsider living in Henderson, I opt for the late weekend mornings. Less traffic and hassles and a great time to view the murals and installations.

Currently there are 180 bikes and 21 stations conveniently located throughout downtown Las Vegas. Many of the stations are along or near downtown’s new green bicycle lanes.

We are reflecting more on bicycle tourism and the role bikes play. When there are more options for local and visitors to hop on a bike, city tourism changes. When locals have access via bike lanes and bike share programs, one’s perception of the city changes, expands.

Your thoughts?

YouTube



Periscope, June 3, 2017

https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1nAKEBeneAeGL

https://www.periscope.tv/ronmader/1djxXALkqXLKZ

Photos

Flickr Album

About the RTC

The RTC is the transit authority, transportation planning organization and regional traffic management agency for Southern Nevada. The RTC’s vision is to provide a safe, convenient and effective regional transportation system that enhances mobility and air quality for citizens and visitors. The RTC encourages residents and visitors to use a variety of transportation choices to help reduce traffic congestion, clean the air and improve the quality of life in Southern Nevada. For more information about the RTC and its major initiatives or to download its transit app rideRTC, visit rtcsnv.com.

Parking: City Hall

Parking

Parkopedia

Facebook



New in 2019: electric bikes (test phase going on now)

#RTCBikeShare is electrifying #DTLV! For the next two weeks, find electric bikes available at any of the 21 bike share kiosk locations. Just look for the green lightning bolt! #RTCSNV pic.twitter.com/F0ucMKbxX7 — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) March 4, 2019

Embedded Tweets

Let's 'taco-bout' tonight! There's still time to register for the Cycle de Mayo event in #DTLV! Get your bike for only $3 at https://t.co/0dDkiaS09T 🚴🌮 Don't forget to stick around afterwards for refreshments and raffle prizes at @TacosHuevos #RTCBikeShare pic.twitter.com/gCKKs4rH2P — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) May 3, 2019

Put the fun between your legs with #RTCBikeShare! Visit https://t.co/0dDkiaS09T to learn more and start riding today. #RTCSNV pic.twitter.com/nLzpj7uCPC — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 26, 2017

Have you taken a ride on the city's #RTCBikeShare yet? 6 months in & already close to 10k rides @News3LV pic.twitter.com/Kg1hJo4Opa — Heather Mills (@HeatherNews3LV) April 28, 2017

You know who’s excited about bike share? Our transit ambassadors! Check out an #RTCBikeShare bike in #dtlv today! https://t.co/0dDkiaS09T pic.twitter.com/HOGkdJctiQ — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) April 20, 2017

One year ago today, #RTCBikeShare was officially born! Celebrate by grabbing a bike and riding around #DTLV today! #RTCSNV pic.twitter.com/oGUHXCTmJG — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 1, 2017

Misc

Second Year Snapshot (PDF)

Planeta.com