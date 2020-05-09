Responsible Travel and Tourism Collective (RTTC)

#RTTC is an online Twitter chat focusing on responsible travel in all its wonders.

Hosts

@RTTCollective

@EpicureCulture

@DTravelsRound

@TravelingEditor

Embedded Tweets

Next week’s topic for #RTTC is: “Encouraging responsible tourism at home” via @WSETravel. Join us again next week! — Diana Edelman (@DianaLEdelman) July 23, 2014

Responsible Tourism Twitter Chat starts in 15mins! Today’s topic: Responsible adventure travel via @eurapart #RTTC — Jeremy Smith (@jmcsmith) July 23, 2014

At 2pm ET / 6pm GMT tday (Aug 27), join the Responsible Tourism Twitter Chat. The topic: sustainability awards & what they accomplish #RTTC — Ethan Gelber (@thetravelword) August 27, 2014

Elsewhere on the Web

Google Doc

Viva Las Vegas

Screenshots



Planeta