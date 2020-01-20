Poster

Planeta.com’s annual, tentpole event, Responsible Travel Week manifests our commitment toward effective communication and collaboration.

Join us! 2020 dates: February 10-16.

About this week

Responsible Travel Week amplifies down-to-earth applications of noble concepts including responsible travel with the inexpensive social web.

What we love about travel are the people and it’s a pleasure to extend our lofty conversations to practical slow adventures.

Think of this as a way to move beyond silos and share the information and questions we have. We have the tools in our handhelds to plan trips, to welcome visitors, to make the world a better place.

We recommend budgeting time before, during and particularly after the week to make the most of networking opportunities. Even a modest investment of time can pay off with new ideas and contacts. Be inspired and be inspiring!

We welcome financial donors, including individuals and institutions willing to invest in a more formal approach, including awards and workshops focused on digital literacy training. Let’s learn to use new technologies, how to combine high tech with face-to-face gatherings and vice-versa.

Responsible travel is not an ethical dilemma of whether to have fun or be responsible. We can do both! Responsible Travel Week demonstrates the use of the social web as an integral and inexpensive means of communication and collaboration. At the very least we are documenting case studies around the world. It is time to own our definitions for responsible and sustainable tourism.

The event is mostly unorganized and that is by design. It is what we lovingly called an unconference in that the participants – you – create the agenda. Organize yourselves! On the plus side, this allows people to create events and live video tours on the fly.

Holding a workshop, tour or informal meetup? You don’t need permission – just let us know the details and share via our Facebook event page and Twitter.

Marketing – smaller enterprises need promotion too.

Translating: Responsible Travel Week

French: Semaine du Voyage Responsable

German: Woche des verantwortungsvollen Reisens

Spanish: Semana de Viajes Responsables

Russian: Неделя устойчивого туризма

Swedish: Veckan om ansvarsfullt resande

Maori: Wiki Whananga Haerere

Maya: Ukp’éel k’iin u kanáantik máak tu’ux ku máan [7 días de paseos cuidando el entorno]

History

Planeta.com’s first Responsible Travel Week took place in 2009 when the Belize ICRT Conference was postponed.

Elsewhere on the Web

thetravelword.com

localtravelmovement.com

Previous Weeks

Planeta.com