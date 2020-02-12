Responsible Travel Week 2020

Poster

Invitation

What do we love about travel? And that’s using an inclusive we – travelers and locals, the present and the future and past, the geological, biological, and the cultural worlds, the Indigenous and settler cultures. Obs there’s no one size fits all answer, but it makes for a heck of a good conversation.

Planeta.com invites friends to join our free, week-long conversation, Responsible Travel Week, February 10-16, 2020.

90% of the conversation takes place online, documenting, previewing and recapping events around the world. 10% happens in the natural world – what you do, how you deftly manage to insert the words ‘responsible travel’ in conversations with friends and family. What are their perceptions, expectations, concerns? And most importantly, listen. Enjoy the soundscapes and soundwalks where you find yourself this week.

There are cool meetups in southern Nevada and other places to be announced.

Online Planeta.com hosts real-time videos, chats, and collaborative editing sessions. Participants are asked to customize their own experiences. Create and announce your own meetups, workshops, soundwalks, and other creative endeavors. Fall in love with responsible, magical, and fabulous travel.

Participation is free and pay what you want. What we seek is meaningful interaction, aka engagement – announcements, creations, comments, retweets, upvotes, stars, and questions. If you have previously contributed to Planeta or worked with Ron Mader, please use the week to update us on your work.

Bottom line: The important thing here is to get people doing responsible travel as guests and hosts. We explore how it applies to local communities with the stories you hear and tell.

2020 is Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing and 12th year hosting RT Week.

Questions

When is responsible tourism day?

How can travel encourage the conservation and use of Indigenous languages?

What events are scheduled in 2020?

Digital Literacy Quiz

Digital Literacy Quiz – Figure out how to login, post and respond on major social web channels. This is a week of cyber housekeeping.

How this works

Participants are asked to walk the talk of responsible travel in their own communities and share lessons learned and questions to be asked as comments on this website as well as social web channels, including Facebook, Google Docs, Twitter, YouTube …

What’s new in 2020?

Spotlight on host cities of upcoming events

We can invite guests on Twitter/Periscope

Virtual tours: Oaxaca Markets, Downtown Las Vegas, Bears Ears

Essay

Twenty years ago (2000!) we started our online conversations discussing ecotourism throughout North America. It was the first in a series of regional dialogues conducted first on Egroups, then Yahoo Groups. Later there were conversations using Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. It makes sense to use a wide array of digital platforms to check out the status of travel around the globe. Nothing stays static, hence our desire to travel.

Responsible Travel Week explores the avenues and scenic byways of the Information Superhighway. Planeta.com was an early adopter and pioneer connecting the natural with the virtual worlds. We knew the journey toward ethical, conscious living would be as valuable as the destination. Hence the creation of these real-time conversations.

How to be more responsible in travel is a challenge for locals and travelers alike.

How do we increase the positive? If we identify the ills, we can propose solutions. As former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating said, “It seems to me that if we can imagine the injustice we can imagine its opposite.”

The journey toward responsible travel means calling out irresponsible tourism.

Schedule

Challenge

Readings

Perks and Participants

Topics

Planeta Features

Meetups

Requests

Live video presentations

Recaps of 2019 events and previews of 2020

Digitized videos of past conferences / events relevant to responsible travel

Input on new Responsible Travel Award

History

Since 2000 Planeta.com has hosted dozens of public dialogues about ecotourism, sustainable tourism, conscious travel.

Responsible Travel Week is Planeta.com’s annual conference/unconference in which everyone is welcome to preview or recap events, publications, campaigns, and other endeavors related to responsible tourism. We ask how locals and visitors benefit from face-to-face encounters.

Comments

Ronda Green writes: Wildlife Tourism Australia would like to let folk know about our 2020 conference in Brisbane in June, as well as discussing responsible travel generally. What’s our best first step for linking in with Responsible Travel Week?

Response: This is great news. We look forward to learning more from Wildlife Tourism Australia’s members and are keen on helping get the word out regarding your upcoming conference. On a somber note, the recent bushfires have been among the most searched terms on Planeta.com. If we can highlight the conservation efforts and how travelers can be informed, then there’s a conversation just waiting to happen.

First steps – Please post an announcement about Responsible Travel Week to your members, letting them know the home page – https://planeta.com/rtweek20 – as well as the Facebook event page — https://www.facebook.com/events/339162010305584. When tweeting (and please tweet!) use the hashtag #rtweek20 and tag our Twitter account https://twitter.com/planetanews

Via Twitter or Facebook DM, let’s set up a time for a private chat.

