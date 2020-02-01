home 2020 Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Readings

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated before and during the week.

Background
Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

Readings

What is responsible travel?

Responsible Travel Week

Faces and Places

Kindness

Conversation

Culinary Tourism

Positive Travel Bias

2020 Calendar

Recapping 2019

2019 – International Year of Indigenous Languages

Climate Heritage Network Launch

Making Sustainability Smarter: Conversation with Marcus Endicott

Headlines
In The Big Chair – Justin Francis of Responsible Travel

Embedded Tweets

Facebook
Ronda Green/Global Ecotourism Network
Ben Sherman/Global Ecotourism Network

Elsewhere on the Web
RTWeek20

Responsible Travel Week 2020


https://planeta.com/rtweek20challenge

Schedule: Responsible Travel Week 2020


https://planeta.com/rtweek20topics
https://planeta.com/rtweek20perks

Planeta.com

What is responsible travel?

Engagement

Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds

02 • February • Februar

