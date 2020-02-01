Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Readings

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated before and during the week.

Background

Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

Readings

Recapping 2019

Headlines

In The Big Chair – Justin Francis of Responsible Travel

Embedded Tweets

I pledge to travel green by carrying a reusable water bottle, recycling my trash, and riding the shuttle buses during my visit. #GoGrand #GrandCanyonPledge #NationalParkWeek https://t.co/HJ95kYEzTi -mq pic.twitter.com/wu9D04rLHg — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) April 28, 2019

Facebook

Ronda Green/Global Ecotourism Network

Ben Sherman/Global Ecotourism Network

Elsewhere on the Web

tk

RTWeek20



https://planeta.com/rtweek20challenge



https://planeta.com/rtweek20topics

https://planeta.com/rtweek20perks

Planeta.com