Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated during the week.

Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

These readings (headlines and resources elsewhere on the web) constitute A Responsible Travel Reader for 2020.

How Indigenous tourism can help bring about reconciliation in Australia – Freya Higgins-Desbiolles/The Conversation @freyahd

Utah Wanted All the Tourists. Then It Got Them. – Outside @sundeenmark

There Is No Sustainable Way to Fly – Vice @jake_bittle @greenprofgreen

In The Big Chair – Justin Francis of Responsible Travel @justinmfrancis

Ego tourists: Who are they, and how do you know if you’re one of them? – @chriselliotts – Outbounding

Responsible traveller’s guide to gentrification and the Airbnb effect- New Zealand Herald

Responsible Tourism Networking

Global Ecotourism Network

Local Markets around the World

Mercados de Oaxaca

Slow Adventures

I pledge to travel green by carrying a reusable water bottle, recycling my trash, and riding the shuttle buses during my visit. #GoGrand #GrandCanyonPledge #NationalParkWeek https://t.co/HJ95kYEzTi -mq pic.twitter.com/wu9D04rLHg — Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) April 28, 2019

I spent the last 6 months writing about what's become of the Utah desert I love: The Terrible, Horrible, Maybe Good Tourist Problem in Utah @outsidemagazine https://t.co/veo0aehrSW — Mark Sundeen (@SundeenMark) January 29, 2020

June 21-25, 2020 Wildlife Tourism Australia Conference

Wildlife Tourism Australia Policies

The Scenic Rim as an Environmentally-sustainable International Wildlife Destination

Responsible Travel Handbook – Transitions Abroad (PDF)

Responsible Travel – Outbounding

Ronda Green/Global Ecotourism Network

Ben Sherman/Global Ecotourism Network

