Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated during the week.
Background
Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.
About these readings
These readings (headlines and resources elsewhere on the web) constitute A Responsible Travel Reader for 2020.
Headlines
How Indigenous tourism can help bring about reconciliation in Australia – Freya Higgins-Desbiolles/The Conversation @freyahd
Utah Wanted All the Tourists. Then It Got Them. – Outside @sundeenmark
There Is No Sustainable Way to Fly – Vice @jake_bittle @greenprofgreen
In The Big Chair – Justin Francis of Responsible Travel @justinmfrancis
Ego tourists: Who are they, and how do you know if you’re one of them? – @chriselliotts – Outbounding
Responsible traveller’s guide to gentrification and the Airbnb effect- New Zealand Herald
Embedded Tweets
I pledge to travel green by carrying a reusable water bottle, recycling my trash, and riding the shuttle buses during my visit. #GoGrand #GrandCanyonPledge #NationalParkWeek https://t.co/HJ95kYEzTi -mq pic.twitter.com/wu9D04rLHg
— Grand Canyon NPS (@GrandCanyonNPS) April 28, 2019
Recommended Reading / Sharing
New Zealand (Aotearoa) – New report: "Pristine, popular…imperilled? The environmental consequences of projected tourism growth"
🌏https://t.co/64Y9pzSKWi#manaakitanga #kaitiakitanga #rtweek20 @nz_pce ht @rnz_news pic.twitter.com/ZA8BEyf9E7
— planetanews (@planetanews) December 18, 2019
I spent the last 6 months writing about what's become of the Utah desert I love: The Terrible, Horrible, Maybe Good Tourist Problem in Utah @outsidemagazine https://t.co/veo0aehrSW
— Mark Sundeen (@SundeenMark) January 29, 2020
Upcoming Events
June 21-25, 2020 Wildlife Tourism Australia Conference
Wildlife Tourism Australia Policies
The Scenic Rim as an Environmentally-sustainable International Wildlife Destination
Responsible Travel Handbook – Transitions Abroad (PDF)
Responsible Travel – Outbounding
Ronda Green/Global Ecotourism Network
Ben Sherman/Global Ecotourism Network
Recapping 2019
Making Sustainability Smarter: Conversation with Marcus Endicott
