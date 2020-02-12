home 2020 Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Readings: Responsible Travel Week 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated during the week.

Background
Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

About these readings
These readings (headlines and resources elsewhere on the web) constitute A Responsible Travel Reader for 2020.

Headlines
How Indigenous tourism can help bring about reconciliation in Australia – Freya Higgins-Desbiolles/The Conversation @freyahd
Utah Wanted All the Tourists. Then It Got Them. – Outside @sundeenmark
There Is No Sustainable Way to Fly – Vice @jake_bittle @greenprofgreen
In The Big Chair – Justin Francis of Responsible Travel @justinmfrancis
Ego tourists: Who are they, and how do you know if you’re one of them?@chriselliottsOutbounding
Responsible traveller’s guide to gentrification and the Airbnb effect- New Zealand Herald

Public Facebook Groups
Responsible Tourism Networking
Global Ecotourism Network
Local Markets around the World
Mercados de Oaxaca
Slow Adventures

Embedded Tweets

Upcoming Events
June 21-25, 2020 Wildlife Tourism Australia Conference
Facebook

Elsewhere on the Web
Wildlife Tourism Australia Policies
The Scenic Rim as an Environmentally-sustainable International Wildlife Destination
Responsible Travel Handbook – Transitions Abroad (PDF)
Responsible Travel – Outbounding
Ronda Green/Global Ecotourism Network
Ben Sherman/Global Ecotourism Network

2020 Calendar

Recapping 2019

Making Sustainability Smarter: Conversation with Marcus Endicott

Climate Heritage Network Launch

Pristine, popular… imperilled?

2019 – International Year of Indigenous Languages

Challenge: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Schedule: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Topics: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Perks and Participants: Responsible Travel Week 2020

What is responsible travel?

How to be a Responsible Traveler

Engaging Events: Connecting the Virtual and Natural Worlds

02 • February • Februar

