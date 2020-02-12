Schedule: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Schedule

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated during the week.

Background

Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, listener-supported, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

How the Schedule Works

Responsible Travel Week depends on participants’ actions. Let us know of local meetups, soundwalks, panels, workshops or any other collaborative collision-making, face-to-face, brick-and-mortar events. Also, let us know of any online talks, chats, zooms. The schedule will be updated accordingly.

During Responsible Travel Week, each day begins with a series of tweets (@planetanews) and posts on our Facebook event page. Participants are asked to respond / share / like the questions. Comments are also welcome on this site.

Monday

Introductions

Thank Yous

As we start Responsible Travel Week, a few house rules. Be kind. Be generous. Be creative. Be present.

On this first day, we go over the basics – what we call and practice as responsible travel. Here are the lessons learned, the resources elsewhere on the Web, a veritable Responsible Travel Reader for 2020.

We also take a look back at 2019, paying attention to institutional events, local celebrations, and inspired examples from around the globe.

We ask participants to (re) introduce yourselves and your interest and perhaps work in responsible / conscious / eco / local / Indigenous / gastrodiplomatic travel.

Questions: What is responsible travel?, What were the highlights of 2019?

Topics: Parks, Bears Ears

Country Spotlight: China, France, Mexico, Kenya, India

Tuesday

Looking ahead – 2020 events

Questions: What events are scheduled in 2020?

What is the date of the next Responsible Tourism Day?

What is the date of this year’s Māori Language Week?

Topics: Biodiversity 2020, Plant Health, Earth Day, World Environment Day

Country Spotlight: Bangladesh, Belize, Colombia, South Africa, Ukraine, USA

Wednesday

In a week focused on love and compassion, today we are addressing some difficult questions during Responsible Travel Week. In respect to responsible travel, what are your pet peeves? = Con respecto al los viajes responsables, ¿cuáles son tus manías?

There are plenty of things we do not like, that stand in the way of progress. Let’s not be silent. One example – the way Anonymous Indians are used in tourism and conservation imagery. These unnamed people deserve better, particularly when they are friends. Some stories about Oaxaca postcards and the weavers of Teotitlán del Valle.

Questions: In respect to responsible travel, what are your pet peeves? = Con respecto al los viajes responsables, ¿cuáles son tus manías?

Country Spotlight: Australia, New Zealand, England, Brazil, Canada

Thursday

Mainstreaming is Livestreaming

Friday

Love

Saturday

Recap

Sunday

Recap

