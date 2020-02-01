home 2020, Responsible Topics: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated before and during the week.

Background
Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

Let’s get started. This page spotlights the topics for discussion as submitted by participants as comments on this page or with posts on the social web.

New

Reconciliation Tourism

Responsible Gaming

USA
What’s happening / just happened to national parks during the Trump Shutdown? We’re checking in with friends and colleagues. We continue our visits and virtual tours of Indigenous-owned and community-driven initiatives across the Grand Circle.

Grand Circle Travel in the USA

Wild USA

Navajo Tours USA

Borderlands

Mexico-USA Borderlands

Mission, Texas

Las Vegas
Downtown visit DTLV and the Community Healing Garden. Bonus points for those on clever enough to enjoy a downtown bike ride.

Bike Share in Las Vegas

Bike Share

Favorite People and Places in Las Vegas

Mexico 2020
Big year in Mexico with the second year of the AMLO government, continuing focus on the Mexico/USA Borderlands. On a personal note, Ron Mader is celebrating the 21-year anniversary for Mexico: Adventures in Nature guidebook. We would like to know the status of nature travel and ecotourism in Mexico. Scheduling live video conversations throughout the year. Virtual and physical tours, meetups and whatever else to be explored further.

Mexico 2020

1519 – 2019

Tren Maya = Maya Train

Mexico’s Monarch Butterfly Sanctuaries

South Africa

Cape Town’s Table Mountain

Indigenous Peoples

International Decade of Indigenous Languages

Guelaguetza

Dizhsa Nabani

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week)

Smithsonian’s Mother Tongue Film Festival 2019

Nature

Changing Climate

Water

Parks

Sustainability

Wildlife Tourism

Institutional Spotlights

International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Food

Culinary Tourism

Coffee Tourism

Ferias gastronómicas

Gastrodiplomacy

Buzzwords

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

B-Corp

Challenge

Community-Driven

Crisis

Global Goals

Mindfulness

Open Access

Overtourism

Undertourism

Single-Use Plastic

Volunteer

Regional Spotlight
Africa – Asia – Austin – Belize – Cambodia – Canada – England – Estonia – Europe – Germany – Georgia (state) – Georgia (country) – Germany – Guadalajara – Guatemala – Honduras – Ireland – Italy – Japan – Kiruna – Las Vegas – Mexico – Mexico City – New Zealand – North America – Oaxaca – South Africa – South America – Spain – Turkey – USA – Venice – Wales – Zimbabwe

Wildlife Spotlight
Bats – Giraffes – Jaguars – Lions

RTWeek20

Responsible Travel Week 2020


https://planeta.com/rtweek20challenge
https://planeta.com/rtweek20readings

Schedule: Responsible Travel Week 2020


https://planeta.com/rtweek20perks

Planeta.com

What is responsible travel?

2020 Calendar

