Topics: Responsible Travel Week 2020

Topics

Welcome to Responsible Travel Week 2020, February 10-16. This page will be updated before and during the week.

Background

Planeta.com invites readers and friends to our annual Responsible Travel Week. 2020 is the 12th year for Responsible Travel Week (RTWeek) and Planeta.com‘s 21st year of innovative, community-driven, online conferencing. Participation is free and pay what you want.

Topics

Let’s get started. This page spotlights the topics for discussion as submitted by participants as comments on this page or with posts on the social web.

New

USA

What’s happening / just happened to national parks during the Trump Shutdown? We’re checking in with friends and colleagues. We continue our visits and virtual tours of Indigenous-owned and community-driven initiatives across the Grand Circle.

Borderlands

Las Vegas

Downtown visit DTLV and the Community Healing Garden. Bonus points for those on clever enough to enjoy a downtown bike ride.

Mexico 2020

Big year in Mexico with the second year of the AMLO government, continuing focus on the Mexico/USA Borderlands. On a personal note, Ron Mader is celebrating the 21-year anniversary for Mexico: Adventures in Nature guidebook. We would like to know the status of nature travel and ecotourism in Mexico. Scheduling live video conversations throughout the year. Virtual and physical tours, meetups and whatever else to be explored further.

South Africa

Indigenous Peoples

Nature

Institutional Spotlights

Food

Buzzwords

Regional Spotlight

Africa – Asia – Austin – Belize – Cambodia – Canada – England – Estonia – Europe – Germany – Georgia (state) – Georgia (country) – Germany – Guadalajara – Guatemala – Honduras – Ireland – Italy – Japan – Kiruna – Las Vegas – Mexico – Mexico City – New Zealand – North America – Oaxaca – South Africa – South America – Spain – Turkey – USA – Venice – Wales – Zimbabwe

Wildlife Spotlight

Bats – Giraffes – Jaguars – Lions

RTWeek20



https://planeta.com/rtweek20challenge

https://planeta.com/rtweek20readings



https://planeta.com/rtweek20perks

Planeta.com