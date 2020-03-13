Sámi Links

Sámi flag

Links related to the Sámi presented in somewhat random fashion:

Hashtag

#sámásmuinna

Facebook

Visit Sápmi

Nutti Sámi Siida

Headlines

Sami people persuade Norway pension fund to divest from Dakota Access

No Room for Sweden’s Reindeer

Fjord Fiesta: Norway’s Best and Most Scenic Summer Festivals

Sweden’s indigenous Sami people win rights battle against state

Heated debate over “Sáminess” in Finland

go-hiking-in-sami-culture-and-nature-the-ammarnas-way

Visiting Sami families become popular tourist program in Finland

The Language of Snow

Nat Geo fights Swedish reindeer helicopter ban

Sámi Events

Sámi Easter Festival

Riddu Riddu

Jokkmokk Winter Fair

Features

Headlines: Mining

Ancient Sami culture under threat from British mining company – Voice of Russia

Mining on reindeer land – Bush Telegraph

Aljazeera documentary, 25 minutes long, about mining frenzy in Sápmi.

Sweden’s indigenous Sami fight for way of life as miners enter ancient reindeer grounds

“The Swedish government is abandoning us”

Sweden: Ongoing Road Blockade Against Mining in Saami Territory

Nutti Sámi Siida – Sámi Food

VisitSapmi

Sámi Flag

The joint flag dates back to 1986. It was then that it was approved by the Nordic Sami Council at a conference in Åre. The flag was designed by Astrid Båhl from Skibotn in Norway, and neither the colours nor the symbols are there by chance.

The circle is a symbol for both the sun and the moon. The sun circle is red and the moon circle is blue. The flag’s colors – red, blue, green and yellow – are the same as in the traditional Sami costume, the “kolt”. The colors are symbols for things that are important for survival, red for fire, green for plants and nature, yellow for the sun and blue for water.

People of eight seasons

The Sami count eight seasons

Dálvve Winter From Christmas time to the end of February

Gidádálvve Spring winter Beginning of March to late April

Gidá Spring Late April to late May.

Gidágiesse Spring summer End of May to midsummer

Giesse Summer From midsummer to end of August

Tjaktjagiesse Autumn summer End of August to middle of September

Tjaktja Autumn Mid September to mid October

Tjaktjadálvve Autumn winter From mid October to Christmas time

Learn more about Sápmi

Information about Sápmi and Sámi people

Explore more (click pictures to the left on page)

Polar research

Sámi environmental program (Sweden)

VisitSápmi is the Sámi initiative to organize and promote sustainable and ethic Sámi tourism.

Sami websites

The Sami Concept of Time

Traditional Sami food

Anthropological Places, Digital Spaces, and Imaginary Scapes: Packaging a Digital Sámiland (PDF)

Sami handicraft (some pages in Swedish)

http://www.edmondson.se/eng.htm Glass design

http://www.sme-design.com/2.html Carpets, textile

http://www.huuva.com/ Jewellery

http://www.nilsjohan.labba.se/Hornsvep.htm boxes and knifes in wood and reindeer antler

http://www.marainenssilver.se/ jewellery

http://www.sarasvonni.com/eng/home/id1.asp Clothes

http://www.waara.net/Pages/sv-SE/Litografier.aspx Paintings

http://shop.textalk.se/en/shop.php?id=17364 Miessi Webshop for Sámi design

Reindeer in my Saami Heart

Scandinavian Film Festival: Reindeer in my Saami Heart

Reindeer herders: Saami, the indigenous peoples of the Arctic Circle – Reindeer in my Saami Heart documents the lives of the Saami people who inhabit the land in Sweden’s Arctic Circle.

Recommended Listening

How the Sami Parliament was established

Sami Parliaments: The Scandinavian Model – What would a First Nation Voice to parliament look like?

Yoiking with Ánde Somby – Yoiking, which comes from the Sami people of northern Europe, is one of the oldest musical traditions in the world. Having a yoik is as important as having a name.

Northern Lives – If the Arctic is considered the world’s barometer for measuring climate change, then the Sami are at its mercury. Today we travel to the Norwegian Arctic to meet with a group of reindeer herders who are worried their traditional knowledge might not be enough to survive the changing climate.

Mari Boine: Sami singer – Norwegian by birth, Mari Boine sings the traditional yoiks of her Sami homeland. Visiting Australia for Womadelaide, she talks toThe Music Show about Sami land rights and culture.

Recommended Viewing

Indigenous Tourism and Biodiversity Website Award

The winner of the judged 2010 ITBW Award is Nutti Sami Siida, which arranges nature and culture tours based on the Sámi culture. Owners Nils Torbjörn Nutti and Carina Pingi are from Saarivuoma and Gabna Sámi comunities (Sameby), Sweden. To leave things in nature as they are for others to experience is the philosophy of this tour company, who operate in the sensitive Arctic region. The owners make their living showing guests what is considered to be wilderness, which is their back yard, and strive to keep it intact for generations to come.

Nutti Sámi Siida encourages visitors to take their time to enjoy their discoveries – from watching a moose hiding among the birches, to learning about a new plant – rather than simply putting miles behind them. Nature is one of the reasons that travelers choose this area, so tours are offered at a slower pace to explore this great landscape. Experiences include reindeer sled trips, trekking, Sámi culture, a museum with nomadic artifacts, and a handicrafts shop.

As the Sámi people have become more settled in recent years, their nomadic traditions have stopped. The only way to keep the traditional knowledge alive is to practice it, and Nutti Sámi Siida does so very effectively by conducting trips. They place a high value on educating visitors by introducing them to the local culture and traditional skills. Guides carefully chosen for their close connection with reindeer herding and Sámi culture offer authentic experiences, and teach guests about both the historic and present day way of life.

Working with responsible and sustainable tourism is very natural for these indigenous peoples who have populated an area for thousands of years without leaving obvious traces in nature.

Nutti Sámi Siida was one of the first companies with products approved by Nature’s Best, a Swedish quality certification for ecotourism.

More about the Sami

What the Sami people can teach us about adapting to climate change

As global warming and habitat degradation accelerates, people indigenous to the Arctic circle say they have much to teach the world about how to adapt, survive, and thrive

Explore Sami culture

The Sami have hundreds of terms for snow – and this knowledge will be a key element in their adaptive strategies for climate change, which is more rapid in the Arctic

FYI:

Muohta & ritni & vahca are only three of hundreds of terms for snow in Sámi language.

Sámi in movies

Pathfinder

Kautokeino-rebellion

Europe

Sámi’s in Sweden

Sámi’s in Finland

Sámi’s in Norway

Sámi’s in Russia (not official, but there are hardly any trustworthy material to find on the web)

Kola Sámi

Sami_Parliament_of_Sweden

Mari_Boine

Planeta.com