Photo: Ken Lund, Mission Concepcion

Spotlight on the World-Heritage listed San Antonio Missions

San Antonio was named by a 1691 Spanish expedition for Saint Anthony of Padua, whose feast day is June 13. The city contains five 18th-century Spanish frontier missions, including The Alamo and San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, which were designated UNESCO World Heritage sites in 2015.

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/hZnsKC3FouWuUF2a8



Key Links

nps.gov/saan/index.htm

San Antonio Missions National Historical Park: Impact and Opportunity

@SA_Missions

missionsofsanantonio.org

@NPS_SA_Missions

The San Antonio Missions: The Road to Becoming a World Heritage Site @SavingPlaces @SAConservation

http://allianceforsamissions.org – @4SAMissions

The San Antonio Missions are a group of five frontier mission complexes situated along a 12.4-kilometer (7.7-mile) stretch of the San Antonio River basin in southern Texas. The complexes were built in the early eighteenth century and as a group they illustrate the Spanish Crown’s efforts to colonize, evangelize and defend the northern frontier of New Spain. In addition to evangelizing the area’s indigenous population into converts loyal to the Catholic Church, the missions also included all the components required to establish self-sustaining, socio-economic communities loyal to the Spanish Crown. The missions’ physical remains comprise a range of architectural and archaeological structures including farmlands (labores), cattle grounds (ranchos), residences, churches, granaries, workshops, kilns, wells, perimeter walls and water distribution systems. These can be seen as a demonstration of the exceptionally inventive interchange that occurred between indigenous peoples, missionaries, and colonizers that contributed to a fundamental and permanent change in the cultures and values of all involved, but most dramatically in those of the Coahuiltecans and other indigenous hunter-gatherers who, in a matter of one generation, became successful settled agriculturists. The enclosed layout of each mission complex and their proximity to each other, the widespread sharing of knowledge and skills among their inhabitants, and the early adoption of a common language and religion resulted in a people and culture with an identity neither wholly indigenous nor wholly Spanish that has proven exceptionally persistent and pervasive.

http://whc.unesco.org/archive/2015/whc15-39com-8B-en.pdf

Flickr

Missions of San Antonio World Heritage Collection

Flickr Groups

Alamo and Missions of San Antonio

Embedded Tweets

Twitter

@4SAMissions

@SA_Missions

@NPS_SA_Missions

Planeta.com