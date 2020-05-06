San Diego, California

Photo: Geraint Rowland, Surfing left
San Diego is located on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, approximately 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of Los Angeles and adjacent to the border with Mexico.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/JCNYVdpnvwm3TrgT6
Embedded Tweets
Before you start to sift through all the policies and politics involved with the U.S.-Mexico border, you should get to know each agency’s role.
⏯️: https://t.co/m8yAGnNyLW pic.twitter.com/Sj5neRDOj3
— Voice of San Diego (@voiceofsandiego) March 10, 2020
Planeta.com