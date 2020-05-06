home Cities, USA San Diego, California

San Diego, California

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Cities USA
Posted on
Photo: Geraint Rowland, Surfing left

San Diego is located on the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Southern California, approximately 120 miles (190 kilometers) south of Los Angeles and adjacent to the border with Mexico.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/JCNYVdpnvwm3TrgT6

Embedded Tweets


Planeta.com

San Diego Links

California

California Links

Mexico-USA Borderlands

Mexico USA Borderlands Links

Cities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.