Poster for 2020 Zapotec Language Course

Spotlight on San Lucas Quiaviní

Wikipedia: San Lucas Quiaviní is a town and municipality in Oaxaca in south-western Mexico. The municipality covers an area of 58.69 km². It is part of the Tlacolula District in the east of the Valles Centrales Region. As of 2005, the municipality had a total population of 1769.

Online Talking Dictionary

