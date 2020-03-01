Poster for 2020 Zapotec Language Course

Spotlight on San Lucas Quiaviní

Wikipedia: San Lucas Quiaviní is a town and municipality in Oaxaca in south-western Mexico. The municipality covers an area of 58.69 km². It is part of the Tlacolula District in the east of the Valles Centrales Region. As of 2005, the municipality had a total population of 1769.

Yseidyrën Dizhsa scwelro nI na San Dyegw, UCSD. A Zapotec course will be taught at UCSD. Una clase de zapoteco se impartirá en la UCSD #UsaTuVoz. pic.twitter.com/DPx06XN0BH — DizhSa (@DizhSa) March 1, 2020

Learn #Zapotec language at @UCSanDiego next quarter, taught by native speaker Dr. Felipe H. Lopez @DizhSa. He'll be teaching Valley Zapotec from San Lucas Quiaviní. Please help spread the word! #UsaTuVoz #Oaxacalifornia pic.twitter.com/2cbQNq2QMf — Brook Danielle Lillehaugen (@blillehaugen) March 1, 2020

