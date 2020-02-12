home Australia Scenic Rim

Scenic Rim

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Australia
Posted on
Photo: Tatterys, View from Mount Greville

Australia – The Scenic Rim Region is a local government area in West Moreton region of South East Queensland. Established in 2008, it was preceded by several previous local government areas with histories extending back to the early 1900s and beyond. The main town of the region is Beaudesert.

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/krdYdx3rssJztRs68

Reports
The Scenic Rim as an Environmentally-sustainable International Wildlife Destination

Elsewhere on the Web
visitscenicrim.com.au
Local Heritage Register (PDF)

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Scenic Rim Region

Planeta.com

Queensland

Australia

Scenic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.