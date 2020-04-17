Sharing Cultures on the Social Web (2017)

Planeta.com’s director Ron Mader presented four workshop sessions under the rubric of Sharing Cultures on the Social Web, introducing examples from around the world of cultural conservation using the social web at the Native Innovation Educational Technology Conference (June 2017).

What does the title allude? Sharing in terms of generosity and in terms of the newfangled social web, where sharing is the first step or first click, saying both ‘thank you’ and ‘hey, I found this first.’

There must be ways to connect local and global, analog and digital, knowledge, and wisdom.

Among the talking points – reflections on integrating into the classroom the tools themselves — wikis, collaborative writing, photo and video archives, Facebook, Twitter, and livestreaming video.

We previewed upcoming events, including the World Heritage Committee Meeting in Poland, Guelaguetza in Oaxaca, Mexico and Matariki and NetHui in New Zealand.

Those attending the Native Innovations Conference in person were asked to register on site. Others were invited to engage via the social web during and after the real-time conversation. We value our remote participants. If you can, please encourage others by sharing and linking and commenting. Questions and comments are welcome below as this preview becomes a recap!

We asked participants to actively learn about the social web, raising their skill set just a little. For those who were completely disinterested in joining Facebook or Twitter, we took the approach that they could still learn and even view the pages from these sites. As advance prizes, participants were asked to take a book of their chose from a treasure trove of old-fashioned books purchased from the Friends of the Henderson Libraries in Nevada. Better these books get a good home and get read than collect dust.

Thursday: Introductions

2-3pm Flagstaff, 5pm NYC, Durban 11pm, Friday 9am Auckland, 830am Adelaide http://sched.co/B6eq

3:15-4:15pm Flagstaff, 6:15pm NYC, Friday 12:15am Durban, 815am Sydney, 745am Adelaide http://sched.co/B9f6

Friday: Follow-Up

8:15-9:15am Flagstaff, 11:15am-12:15pm NYC, Durban 5:15pm, Saturday 3:15am Auckland http://sched.co/B9hw

2:15-3:15pm Flagstaff, 5:15pm NYC, 11:15pm Durban, Saturday 715am Sydney, 645am Adelaide http://sched.co/B9hx

Preview of upcoming events including Matariki, NAIDOC Week, Guelaguetza and the UNESCO Heritage Meeting in July. There’s also the Great American Solar Eclipse, Nethui, Open Education Week, World Listening Day, World Tourism Day and our annual celebration of Indigenous Peoples Week.

Reflections

As the preview becomes a recap, I’m flooded with the sensory overload of working with such interesting teachers and administrators, a sizable portion of whom were reluctant to use technology and the social channels. I hope that the presentation was a pleasant introduction to the brighter, more inspired side of the web in terms of education, culture and heritage.

