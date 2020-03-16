Photo: White Sheep at the Black Sheep Inn
Sheep = a domesticated ruminant animal with a thick woolly coat and (typically only in the male) curving horns. It is kept in flocks for its wool or meat, and is proverbial for its tendency to follow others in the flock.
Translating: Sheep
Spanish: Borrego
Zapotec: Pecoxilla
Recommended Listening
Eleven thousand years of domestication of sheep – Eleven thousand years ago, people went from hunting sheep to breeding them. They were one of the first animals to be domesticated and this also had huge implications for the way sheep have developed over the millennia.
Elsewhere on the Web
YouTube
Embedded Tweets
