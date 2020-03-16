home Animals Sheep

Sheep

Photo: White Sheep at the Black Sheep Inn

Sheep = a domesticated ruminant animal with a thick woolly coat and (typically only in the male) curving horns. It is kept in flocks for its wool or meat, and is proverbial for its tendency to follow others in the flock.

Translating: Sheep
Spanish: Borrego
Zapotec: Pecoxilla

Recommended Listening
Eleven thousand years of domestication of sheep – Eleven thousand years ago, people went from hunting sheep to breeding them. They were one of the first animals to be domesticated and this also had huge implications for the way sheep have developed over the millennia.

Desert Bighorn Sheep (Ovis canadensis) at Red Rock Canyon NCA
32 Adorable, Awesome, and Epic Photos of Sheep to Count You Into the Chinese New Year

Melody sheep

