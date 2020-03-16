Sheep = a domesticated ruminant animal with a thick woolly coat and (typically only in the male) curving horns. It is kept in flocks for its wool or meat, and is proverbial for its tendency to follow others in the flock.

Spanish: Borrego

Zapotec: Pecoxilla

Eleven thousand years of domestication of sheep – Eleven thousand years ago, people went from hunting sheep to breeding them. They were one of the first animals to be domesticated and this also had huge implications for the way sheep have developed over the millennia.

Planeta