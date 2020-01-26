home Cities, USA Sioux City, Iowa

Sioux City, Iowa

Sioux City is located in the northwestern part of Iowa. The city is located at the navigational head of the Missouri River.

The city is home to the Sioux City Public Museum, Sioux City Art Center and Sergeant Floyd Monument, which is a National Historic Landmark. The city is also home to Chris Larsen Park, commonly referred to as “the Riverfront,” which includes the Anderson Dance Pavilion, Sergeant Floyd Riverboat Museum and Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.

