Sitka National Historical Park preserves the site of the 1804 “Battle of Sitka”. The native Tlingit Indians were defeated by Russian troops, led by Alexandr Baranov. This led to Russian control of Alaska, which lasted until the United States purchased the land in 1867.

nps.gov: On an island amid towering spruce and hemlock, Sitka National Historical Park preserves the site of a battle between invading Russian traders and indigenous Kiks.ádi Tlingit. Park visitors are awed by Tlingit and Haida totem poles standing along the park’s scenic coastal trail, and the restored Russian Bishop’s House speaks of Russia’s little known colonial legacy in North America.

