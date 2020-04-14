Logo
Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Whatsapp, Zoom, or Skype — skype.com — first released in 2003, making quite the leap forward with phone calls. We explore this in depth:
Core skills (Digital Literacy Quiz)
- Have you created an account on Skype?
- Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?
- What version of Skype are you using?
- Does your microphone work?
- Does your webcam work?
- Have you changed your mood message?
- Bonus Point: Do you know your Skype Name and password?
Buzzword Bingo
Account – Add people – App – Attachments – Attention – Broadcast – Buy Skype Credit – Call – Call Dropped – Communication – Conference call – Contacts – Conversation – Credit – Edits – Estonia – Etiquette – Favorite – Feature – File Transfer – Group – Help – History – Incoming Calls – Invisible – Landline – Language – Lottery – Microphone – Mood Message – No Emergency Calls – Notifications – Offline – Online – Pending – Preferences – Premium – Privacy – Recent – Ringing – Save Files – Screen Share – Skype – Skype WiFi – Skypeable – Smartphone – Status – Talk – Talking – Telephone – Video – Video Call – Video Message – Voucher – Webcam – Wi-Fi – Window
Headlines
The art of Skype set-dressing: how to video-call the office when in quarantine – Guardian
People’s hatred of Skype is helping startups erode Microsoft Office’s dominance at work
“How can they be so good?”: The strange story of Skype – Ars Tecnica
Quotes
If I don’t do it, I will never learn.
Misc
Skype to Skype calls are free – but to call a mobile or landline from Skype, you need a little Skype Credit or a subscription.
The price you pay depends on the country you’re calling to, not the country you’re calling from.
