Logo

Making the most of the social web, we are seeking your tips on making the most of real-time video calls. Where is the conversation? Everywhere! Are you using Duo, Facetime, Facebook Messenger, Houseparty, Whatsapp, Zoom, or Skype — skype.com — first released in 2003, making quite the leap forward with phone calls. We explore this in depth:

Key Links

skype.com

credit

Core skills (Digital Literacy Quiz)

Have you created an account on Skype?

Can you login on your laptop? On your phone? On your tablet?

What version of Skype are you using?

Does your microphone work?

Does your webcam work?

Have you changed your mood message?

Bonus Point: Do you know your Skype Name and password?

Buzzword Bingo

Account – Add people – App – Attachments – Attention – Broadcast – Buy Skype Credit – Call – Call Dropped – Communication – Conference call – Contacts – Conversation – Credit – Edits – Estonia – Etiquette – Favorite – Feature – File Transfer – Group – Help – History – Incoming Calls – Invisible – Landline – Language – Lottery – Microphone – Mood Message – No Emergency Calls – Notifications – Offline – Online – Pending – Preferences – Premium – Privacy – Recent – Ringing – Save Files – Screen Share – Skype – Skype WiFi – Skypeable – Smartphone – Status – Talk – Talking – Telephone – Video – Video Call – Video Message – Voucher – Webcam – Wi-Fi – Window

Headlines

https://www.tomsguide.com/news/forget-zoom-free-skype-meet-now-works-without-signups-or-installs

The art of Skype set-dressing: how to video-call the office when in quarantine – Guardian

People’s hatred of Skype is helping startups erode Microsoft Office’s dominance at work

“How can they be so good?”: The strange story of Skype – Ars Tecnica

Quotes

If I don’t do it, I will never learn.

Misc

Skype to Skype calls are free – but to call a mobile or landline from Skype, you need a little Skype Credit or a subscription.

The price you pay depends on the country you’re calling to, not the country you’re calling from.

Planeta.com