Among the highlights of 2020, the development of Slow Ways –

The ravenellison.com/portfolio/slow-ways – a network of 7,000 walking routes that connect Great Britain’s towns and cities as well as thousands of villages. “People will be able to use the Slow Ways to walk between neighbouring settlements or daisy-chain them for longer journeys.”

What are some of the best trail symbols and markings from around the world? Please do reply with images of any that you like for some reason. I'm pulling together a list of examples for the #slowways project. pic.twitter.com/Gz5LvwX3r9 — Daniel Raven-Ellison (@DanRavenEllison) May 25, 2020

Want to volunteer from home while in lockdown? Slow Ways is a project to design a network of over 4000+ routes between GB's towns, cities and villages. The first two #SlowWays training sessions are this week. Tuesday 11am

Thursday 7pm Find out more: https://t.co/1qrxXMLF65 pic.twitter.com/Tb2WQvQhwm — Daniel Raven-Ellison (@DanRavenEllison) April 11, 2020

How the Slow Ways network could change walking in Britain – Guardian

Life after lockdown: one man’s plan to get the UK back on its feet

The Slow Ways project continues – Ordinance Survey

How you can help plot the future of UK walking – from a standstill – National Geographic UK

