Logo

Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP) was launched in 2013, as a partnership of The Nature Conservancy, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) at University of California, Santa Barbara. SNAPP is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that delivers evidence-based, scalable solutions to global challenges at the intersection of nature conservation, sustainable development, and human well-being.

Key Links

snappartnership.net

Facebook

@SNAPPartnership

Elsewhere on the Web

Moving from biodiversity offsets to a target‐based approach for ecological compensation

Embedded Tweets

I'm thrilled that our first @SNAPPartnership working group paper (led by Jeremy Simmonds) is out. It introduces an alternative to biodiversity offsetting: target-based ecological compensation. Here's a thread about it https://t.co/54mLkK643Q @cyclonewatson @LauraSonter (1/12) — Martine Maron (@martine_maron) December 18, 2019

Planeta