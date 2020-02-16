home Biodiversity Science for Nature and People Partnership

Science for Nature and People Partnership (SNAPP) was launched in 2013, as a partnership of The Nature Conservancy, the Wildlife Conservation Society, and the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis (NCEAS) at University of California, Santa Barbara. SNAPP is a first-of-its-kind collaboration that delivers evidence-based, scalable solutions to global challenges at the intersection of nature conservation, sustainable development, and human well-being.

