Solstice = Astronomical event that happens twice each year when the apparent position of the sun in the sky, as viewed from Earth, reaches its northernmost or southernmost extremes

June 21 or 22 – The darkest night of the year in the southern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the north.

December 21 or 22 – The darkest night of the year in the northern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the south.

