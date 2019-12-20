Solstice = Astronomical event that happens twice each year when the apparent position of the sun in the sky, as viewed from Earth, reaches its northernmost or southernmost extremes

June 21 or 22 – The darkest night of the year in the southern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the north.

December 21 or 22 – The darkest night of the year in the northern hemisphere and the longest day of the year in the south.

December solstice: All you need to know – EarthSky

If you're planning to join us for #wintersolstice #stonehenge, there's accessible transport from the visitor centre prioritising those who need it. Come prepared for a long walk in low light with sensible footwear and clothing, and a torch. More info ➡️ https://t.co/bCUQJb5voD pic.twitter.com/Ka5dnlrNrv — Stonehenge (@EH_Stonehenge) December 21, 2019

Solstice coming up December 21 … Details: https://t.co/Y2OYdC2I2t It arrives December 21 at 16:28 UTC Translate to your time zone: https://t.co/NHDAQTm4XD pic.twitter.com/gF2i6RItDN — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) December 17, 2017

Yesterday's Summer Solstice Pageant at the North House Folk School in Grand Marais. pic.twitter.com/e9oTOAjcFK — Bryan Hansel (@bryanhansel) June 24, 2018

Artist Joe Pachack and the community of Bluff litterally and artistically #StandWithBearsEars. This year's sculpture of a Bear Dance will be burned, per our town tradition, on the Solstice, Dec. 21. pic.twitter.com/pSbE8cDM0H — joshewing (@joshewing) December 13, 2017

The longest day of the year! Happy hot-as-hell Summer Solstice to all our desert friends & friends of the desert. 🌞🌵🌄 pic.twitter.com/p9iugquj1O — DESERT ORACLE (@Desert_Oracle) June 21, 2017

