Photo
May 26 is National Sorry Day in Australia
Elsewhere on the Web
nsdc.org.au
Recommended Listening
Archie Roach – Late Night Live
Embedded Tweets
Today Living Languages commemorates Sorry Day. A day when Australians demonstrate their regret for the mistreatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the injustices of the Stolen Generation, and acknowledge both the past grief and the ongoing trauma. pic.twitter.com/XGY46jhdWc
— Living Languages (@LivingLangs) May 26, 2020
Wikipedia
National Sorry Day
Planeta.com