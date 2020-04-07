Photo: Tom Steiner, Garden Route

South Africa‘s Garden Route is the coastal strip between the Outeniqua Mountains and the Indian Ocean of the Southern Cape Coast.

The area is neither a geographic nor a political region, so the boundaries are open to discussion.

The Garden Route straddles the N2 national route and includes Swellendam, Heidelberg, Witsand, Riversdale, Stillbay, Albertinia, Mossel Bay, George, Wilderness, Sedgefield, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Storms River Village, and the Tsitsikamma (though some people might not include the outlying towns, and would only describe the Garden Route as including only the area from about Mossel Bay to Tsitsikamma).

