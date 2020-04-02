Buzzwords

Sponsored Content = material in an online publication which resembles the publication’s editorial content but is paid for by an advertiser and intended to promote the advertiser’s product.

Also see: native advertising

Frequently Asked Questions

“Are you accepting sponsored posts on your website? I am looking for a link insertion to any existing article on your website.” – No, we are rather picky about outgoing links. That said, we are considering providing Sponsored Sections with partners.

“We’re looking to promote our service, and would specifically be interested in a sponsored post or inserting promotional text on a relevant article. Could you please provide additional information including prices for each option.” – No

“Hey there. I am working on behalf of a BETTING/GAMBLING site that may be interested in placing an article with a do follow link on your site. The article must be permanent and not marked sponsored. Please let us know if you offer this kind of advertising.” – No

Developing our policies for sponsored content

While we are not interested in one-off placements and payments under the umbrella of ‘sponsored content,’ we can imagine finding ways of creating more exposure and interaction, particularly with institutions and groups keen on launching new campaigns and projects.

Planeta