2020 State of Vegas

Among the things that Las Vegas does right is the annual of State of the City presentation made by Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

https://livestream.com/cityoflasvegas/events/8941403



Fergusons Downtown is an example of the kind of developments @mayoroflasvegas hopes to bring to Fremont Street. #stateofvegas pic.twitter.com/E9vSYtS7Xk — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 10, 2020

Project Enchilada is officially underway in #DTLV! The project is refreshing historic Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard east to 14th Street #stateofvegas pic.twitter.com/bl110BIcHE — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 10, 2020

Thanks to livestreaming video, anyone around the world can access the mayorial assessment of the preceding year in one of the world’s most storied cities. Hashtag: #StateofVeags

This is Goodman’s ninth State of Vegas address. Once it begins, State of Vegas is a fast-paced recap of the previous year – warts and all and district by district. Those betting wager how long it will go with an over/under at 2 hours. For those viewing at home, grab your favorite beverage of choice and enjoy.

How to watch?

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLasVegas

Livestream: livestream.com/cityoflasvegas

Twitter: @cityoflasvegas, @mayoroflasvegas

Questions about the address

Are there viewing parties?

What were the talking points?

Is anyone livestreaming happenings before or after the address?

Is there a transcript of the mayor’s address or a related document?

Can someone livestream the press conference?

Questions about Las Vegas

Promises

Ban on nuclear waste transportation

Champion annual meeting of state legislatures

Medicade

Work toward widening I-15 (Wait until the Raiders come!)

Bingo

Key Links

https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov

https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/portal/faces/wcnav_externalId/cd-downtown-master-plan

https://medium.com/@CityOfLasVegas

