home 2020 2020 State of Vegas

2020 State of Vegas

By Ron Mader   Posted in 2020
Posted on
Photo

Among the things that Las Vegas does right is the annual of State of the City presentation made by Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

Livestreaming on Livestream
https://livestream.com/cityoflasvegas/events/8941403

Embedded Tweets

2020
Thanks to livestreaming video, anyone around the world can access the mayorial assessment of the preceding year in one of the world’s most storied cities. Hashtag: #StateofVeags

This is Goodman’s ninth State of Vegas address. Once it begins, State of Vegas is a fast-paced recap of the previous year – warts and all and district by district. Those betting wager how long it will go with an over/under at 2 hours. For those viewing at home, grab your favorite beverage of choice and enjoy.

How to watch?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLasVegas

Livestream: livestream.com/cityoflasvegas

Twitter: @cityoflasvegas, @mayoroflasvegas

Questions about the address

  • Are there viewing parties?
  • What were the talking points?
  • Is anyone livestreaming happenings before or after the address?
  • Is there a transcript of the mayor’s address or a related document?
  • Can someone livestream the press conference?

Questions about Las Vegas

Promises
Ban on nuclear waste transportation
Champion annual meeting of state legislatures
Medicade
Work toward widening I-15 (Wait until the Raiders come!)

Bingo
1 October – 18b – 2018 – 2028 Olympics – Access – Arena – Arts District – Atomic Testing – Autonomous Vehicle (AV) – Blood Bank – Boardings – Bollards – Bullish – Bus – Canopy – CES – Citizen – Community – Corridor of Hope – Culture – Customers – Derek – Dispensaries – Downtown – Downtown Master Plan – Dreamers – Education – Elbow to Elbow – Empathy – Entertainment – First Friday – Fremont – Future – Gateway – Golden Knights Hockey – Groundbreaking – Growth – Healing Garden – Hearts for Vegas – Henderson – Hockey – Homeland Security – Homeless – Housing – Huntridge – Information Technology (IT) Department – Infrastructure – Life Is Beautiful – Lights – Lights Football Club – Livestreaming – Love – Main Street – Marijuana – Medical District – Mixed Use – Mob Museum – Monorail – National City Arena – Neon Boneyard – Ninth Island – October 1st – Old City Hall – Over/Under – Paiute – Partnership – Premium Outlets – Project Neon – Quality – Raiders – Recession – Renewable Energy – Residence – Resilience – Retail – Rodeo – RTC – Security – Soccer – Smart – Smart City – Smorgasbord – Southern Nevada – Spaghetti Bowl – Speakeasy – Stadium – Stratosphere – Streetscaping – Summerlin – The Strip – Sustainability – Symphony Park – Tower – TripAdvisor – UFOs – UNLV – Union Pacific Railroad Brownfield – Urban Revival – #VegasStrong – Visitors – Ward – Widening Sidewalks – World Market Center – World Stage

Key Links
https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov
https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/portal/faces/wcnav_externalId/cd-downtown-master-plan
https://medium.com/@CityOfLasVegas

Headlines
tk

Embedded Tweets
tk

Previously

2019 State of Vegas

Planeta.com

Las Vegas, Nevada

1 October Las Vegas

Las Vegas Strong #VegasStrong

Las Vegas’ City Parks and Nearby Natural Wonders

Downtown Las Vegas

Henderson, Nevada

Summerlin

Livestreaming and archived video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.