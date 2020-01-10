2020 State of Vegas

Photo
Among the things that Las Vegas does right is the annual of State of the City presentation made by Mayor Carolyn Goodman.
Livestreaming on Livestream
https://livestream.com/cityoflasvegas/events/8941403
Embedded Tweets
Behinds the scenes of the #StateofVegas @CityOfLasVegas pic.twitter.com/X4h1c0M6Wn
— Mark Rosenberg (@KCLVMark) January 10, 2020
Fergusons Downtown is an example of the kind of developments @mayoroflasvegas hopes to bring to Fremont Street. #stateofvegas pic.twitter.com/E9vSYtS7Xk
— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 10, 2020
Project Enchilada is officially underway in #DTLV! The project is refreshing historic Fremont Street from Las Vegas Boulevard east to 14th Street #stateofvegas pic.twitter.com/bl110BIcHE
— City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) January 10, 2020
2020
Thanks to livestreaming video, anyone around the world can access the mayorial assessment of the preceding year in one of the world’s most storied cities. Hashtag: #StateofVeags
This is Goodman’s ninth State of Vegas address. Once it begins, State of Vegas is a fast-paced recap of the previous year – warts and all and district by district. Those betting wager how long it will go with an over/under at 2 hours. For those viewing at home, grab your favorite beverage of choice and enjoy.
How to watch?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityOfLasVegas
Livestream: livestream.com/cityoflasvegas
Twitter: @cityoflasvegas, @mayoroflasvegas
Questions about the address
- Are there viewing parties?
- What were the talking points?
- Is anyone livestreaming happenings before or after the address?
- Is there a transcript of the mayor’s address or a related document?
- Can someone livestream the press conference?
Questions about Las Vegas
- What sort of parks do residents/visitors have access to in the city and nearby?
- What’s happening in Downtown Las Vegas?
- How is the city confronting homelessness?
Promises
Ban on nuclear waste transportation
Champion annual meeting of state legislatures
Medicade
Work toward widening I-15 (Wait until the Raiders come!)
Bingo
1 October – 18b – 2018 – 2028 Olympics – Access – Arena – Arts District – Atomic Testing – Autonomous Vehicle (AV) – Blood Bank – Boardings – Bollards – Bullish – Bus – Canopy – CES – Citizen – Community – Corridor of Hope – Culture – Customers – Derek – Dispensaries – Downtown – Downtown Master Plan – Dreamers – Education – Elbow to Elbow – Empathy – Entertainment – First Friday – Fremont – Future – Gateway – Golden Knights Hockey – Groundbreaking – Growth – Healing Garden – Hearts for Vegas – Henderson – Hockey – Homeland Security – Homeless – Housing – Huntridge – Information Technology (IT) Department – Infrastructure – Life Is Beautiful – Lights – Lights Football Club – Livestreaming – Love – Main Street – Marijuana – Medical District – Mixed Use – Mob Museum – Monorail – National City Arena – Neon Boneyard – Ninth Island – October 1st – Old City Hall – Over/Under – Paiute – Partnership – Premium Outlets – Project Neon – Quality – Raiders – Recession – Renewable Energy – Residence – Resilience – Retail – Rodeo – RTC – Security – Soccer – Smart – Smart City – Smorgasbord – Southern Nevada – Spaghetti Bowl – Speakeasy – Stadium – Stratosphere – Streetscaping – Summerlin – The Strip – Sustainability – Symphony Park – Tower – TripAdvisor – UFOs – UNLV – Union Pacific Railroad Brownfield – Urban Revival – #VegasStrong – Visitors – Ward – Widening Sidewalks – World Market Center – World Stage
Key Links
https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov
https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/portal/faces/wcnav_externalId/cd-downtown-master-plan
https://medium.com/@CityOfLasVegas
Headlines
tk
Embedded Tweets
tk
Previously
Planeta.com