Spotlight: The Stones of Stenness, part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, a series of important domestic and ritual monuments built 5,000 years ago in the Orkney Islands.

Background
historicenvironment.scot/: The Stones of Stenness today consist of four upright stones up to 6m in height in a circle that originally held 12 stones. The focus of the interior was a large hearth. The stones were encircled by a large ditch and bank, the form of which has been lost over time by ploughing. The Stones of Stenness are part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, a series of important domestic and ritual monuments built 5000 years ago in the Orkney Islands.

