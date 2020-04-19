Spotlight: The Stones of Stenness, part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, a series of important domestic and ritual monuments built 5,000 years ago in the Orkney Islands.

historicenvironment.scot/: The Stones of Stenness today consist of four upright stones up to 6m in height in a circle that originally held 12 stones. The focus of the interior was a large hearth. The stones were encircled by a large ditch and bank, the form of which has been lost over time by ploughing. The Stones of Stenness are part of the Heart of Neolithic Orkney World Heritage Site, a series of important domestic and ritual monuments built 5000 years ago in the Orkney Islands.

For International #WorldHeritageDay, a thread about the threat of climate change to these incredible places. Starting off at the Heart of Neolithic #Orkney World Heritage site in #Scotland at one of the world's oldest stone circles, #StonesOfStenness. pic.twitter.com/guGGTptKb3 — Adam Markham (@AdamCMarkham) April 18, 2020

Back on mainland Orkney today for a blast around some awesome archaeology! #BrochofGurness #StonesofStenness Great tour @Ness_Of_Brodgar 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FCKXdwHldU — Li Sou (@LZSou) July 21, 2017

Yes a great experience – from my 1st visit in May this year @orkneycom #stonesofstenness pic.twitter.com/cgbJwzRnbe — Tracey Edginton (@T_Edginton) September 18, 2017

