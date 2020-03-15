Poster
Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17.
Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhuit! = Happy St Patrick’s Day to you!
Hashtag: #StPatricksDay
Greetings to our friends in Ireland and our Irish friends around the world.
What began as a religious feast day honoring St Patrick (Patricius, or Padraig) has become an international festival.
Questions
- Sláinte! What are your favorite words in Irish? We’re making a list.
- RTE fans, what are your favorite programs?
- YouTube Challenge – Who are your favorites to follow in Ireland?
Features
Follow in St Patrick’s footsteps: Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way – Independent
Mexico Honors Irish Who Fought Against U.S. Invasion In 1800s – WBUR
How Rum Became an Irish Drink – Daily Beast
Food Network Recipes
The 50 Best Bars in the U.S. To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Videos (2017)
Twitter Moments
St. Patrick’s Day 2017
Wikipedia
Saint Patrick
Saint Patrick’s Day
