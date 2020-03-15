Poster

Saint Patrick’s Day is March 17.

Lá fhéile Pádraig sona dhuit! = Happy St Patrick’s Day to you!

Hashtag: #StPatricksDay

Greetings to our friends in Ireland and our Irish friends around the world.

What began as a religious feast day honoring St Patrick (Patricius, or Padraig) has become an international festival.

Questions

Features

Follow in St Patrick’s footsteps: Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way – Independent

Mexico Honors Irish Who Fought Against U.S. Invasion In 1800s – WBUR

How Rum Became an Irish Drink – Daily Beast

Food Network Recipes

The 50 Best Bars in the U.S. To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Videos (2017)



Twitter Moments

St. Patrick’s Day 2017

Wikipedia

Saint Patrick

Saint Patrick’s Day

Planeta.com