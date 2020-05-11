Photo: Karen Roe, Ickworth Park
Suffolk is an East Anglian county of historic origin in England. It has borders with Norfolk to the north, Cambridgeshire to the west and Essex to the south. The North Sea lies to the east.
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/kqAwDnNgFhWoGjTA9
Elsewhere on the Web
southandheartofsuffolk.org.uk
Walking festival
Government
https://www.suffolk.gov.uk
Flickr
@suffolkcc
Ickworth
nationaltrust.org.uk/ickworth
Wikipedia
Embedded Tweets
A very traditional cottage in Suffolk, which I finished thatching today.
The roof is long straw,with a flush ridge and rolled gables,very typical of local vernacular tradition.
Not that many roofs like this remain,so it is a privilege and a pleasure to carry this one forward. pic.twitter.com/mfMHwVxxYN
— Nick Walker (@TheMasterThatch) May 8, 2020
Thanks to everyone who took the opportunity to show your support to all key workers. But remember, there's no point clapping on Thursday and then ignoring the government's advice the for the rest of the week. #DontClapThenSlack #Handwashing #StayAtHome #clapforourkeyworkers pic.twitter.com/X3UtNRl0X6
— Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) May 7, 2020
Wikipedia
Suffolk
Planeta